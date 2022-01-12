ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Group Holdings (UK): Investability Weight ChangeChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Following the receipt of updated shareholder information for Phoenix Group Holdings (UK, constituent), as a result of a secondary placing, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE...

Reasons to Hold on to Interpublic Group (IPG) Stock For Now

IPG - Free Report) has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares have gained 51.5%, significantly outperforming the 7.9% growth of the industry it belongs to. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The price | Interpublic Group of Companies,...
FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 13/01/2022

At 13:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 8.11 at 7559.83 points, a movement of 0.11%, showing a gentle rise in the market. Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) was a much traded share, with roughly £1,671.5m (0.180%) worth of shares being bought and sold. Overall, 48% of the...
Share Price Information for Avi Global Tst (AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc (the "Company") The Company announces that on 13 January 2022, it bought back 30,000 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company (SEDOL: 0133508 / ISIN: GB0001335081), representing approximately 0.026% of the issued Ordinary share capital, at a price of 1,059.6667 pence per Ordinary share. The Ordinary shares bought back will be placed in treasury.
Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity

The board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 2,995,780 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 13 January 2022 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 26 July 2021. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 84.50 pence per share ranging from 84.50 pence to 90.86 pence.
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007LN438OBLNLM64. On 13 January 2022, the Company purchased in the market 7,300 Ordinary shares at a price of 705.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:. 12,822,867 Issued...
LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Banks and BT boost FTSE in mixed European session

(Alliance News) - The FTSE outperformed European counterparts on Thursday, edging higher as markets took a pause for breath, while digesting the latest US inflation data and what it would mean for monetary policy. The FTSE 100 index ended up 12.13 points, or 0.2%, at 7,563.85. The blue-chip index closed...
Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 13 January 2022 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Doric Nimrod Air Three Limited

To view the Company's Quarterly Report for the period ended 31 December 2021 please follow the link below:. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4003Y_1-2022-1-13.pdf. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the...
TRADING UPDATES: Ideagen profit soars; Enwell annual production up

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Ideagen PLC - information management, safety, risk and compliance software provider - Pretax profit in six months to October 31 soars to GBP5.2 million from GBP1.2 million a year prior. Revenue up to GBP38.8 million from GBP29.2 million. Increases interim dividend by 15% to 0.138 pence per share. Targets 15% organic revenue growth in medium term. "Strong start to H2 in line with our expectations with confidence in delivering on our targets for the full year," company says.
No ‘convincing case’ for digital Bank of England currency, says Lords committee

The creation of an official UK digital currency could lead to a run on the banks during economic downturns, a committee of peers has warned.The Lords Economic Affairs Committee said that the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could pose “significant risks” in the UK.Bank of England officials are currently among those at 90 central banks around the world who are exploring whether they should introduce their own digital currencies.“However, the introduction of a UK CBDC would have far-reaching consequences for households, businesses, and the monetary system for decades to come and may pose significant risks depending on...
Analyst Ratings For Alibaba Group Holding

Within the last quarter, Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alibaba Group Holding. The company has an average price target of $226.17 with a high of $275.00 and a low of $140.00.
Sumo Group

Sumo Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Sumo Group (UK, constituent) by Tencent Holdings (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE...
Director/PDMR Shareholding

M7 Regional E-Warehouse REIT plc ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM. The information set out below is provided by the Company in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1. Details of the person discharging...
TRADING UPDATES: Equals Group and IQGeo expect strong 2021

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IQGeo Group PLC - Cambridge-based geospatial productivity and collaboration software company focused on the telecoms and utility industries - Expects to reported 2021 results marginally ahead of expectations, with growth across all key metrics. Revenue seen up 48% to no less than GBP13.7 million from GBP9.2 million in 2019. "The group has a strategic focus on becoming a high recurring revenue business and expects to report that approximately 43% of the group's total revenues are now recurring," company says. Expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation loss of no more than GBP1.0 million, improved from GBP2.5 million in 2020. c.
Share Price Information for Georgia Capital (CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC ("Georgia Capital" - LSE: CGEO LN) announces that on 12 January 2022, Numis Securities Limited purchased on behalf of Georgia Capital the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange as set out in the table below (the "Repurchased Shares") pursuant to the Georgia Capital share buyback and cancellation programme which commenced on 10 August 2021 (the "Buyback Programme").
London close: Commodities help keep FTSE in positive territory

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed above the waterline on Wednesday, as investors welcomed less hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.81% at 7,551.72, and the FTSE 250 was ahead 0.08% at 23,047.16. Sterling was trading in a mixed state,...
JPMORGAN CLAVERHOUSE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc announces that today it issued 30,000 new Ordinary Shares for cash at 779.00 pence per share under its Ordinary share block listing facility. Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 59,465,653 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
London midday: Stocks gain as Powell comments soothe jitters

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the black by midday on Wednesday as investors welcomed less hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The FTSE 100 was up 0.7% at 7,546.13. In a testimony before Congress on Tuesday, Powell offered reassurances that the US central...
M Winkworth declares special dividend; sees profit ahead of views

(Alliance News) - M Winkworth PLC shares rose by nearly 10% on Wednesday as the estate agent predicted annual profit ahead of market forecasts and rewarded shareholders with a special payout. Winkworth did not provide specific details of the estimates, and will release full-year results for 2021 on or around...
London pre-open: Stocks seen flat after subdued Wall St close

(Sharecast News) - London stocks looked set for a muted open on Thursday after a subdued close on Wall Street. The FTSE 100 was called to open four points lower at 7,547. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "After a poor start to the week European markets continued their rebound yesterday, led by the FTSE 100, which has led the way higher since the start of the year, driven higher by a combination of rising commodity prices, as well as higher yields.
