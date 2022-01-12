ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumo Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Sumo Group (UK, constituent) by Tencent Holdings (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective...

Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 13 January 2022. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Banks and BT boost FTSE in mixed European session

(Alliance News) - The FTSE outperformed European counterparts on Thursday, edging higher as markets took a pause for breath, while digesting the latest US inflation data and what it would mean for monetary policy. The FTSE 100 index ended up 12.13 points, or 0.2%, at 7,563.85. The blue-chip index closed...
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Pound unmoved by calls for UK PM to resign

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were slightly lower at midday on Thursday after US inflation hit a 40-year high on Wednesday, while the pound showed little reaction to calls for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign. The FTSE 100 index was down 6.49 points, or 0.1%, at...
Life Style Extra

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007LN438OBLNLM64. On 13 January 2022, the Company purchased in the market 7,300 Ordinary shares at a price of 705.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:. 12,822,867 Issued...
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Team17 buys astragon; contracts for Tekmar and Toople

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Team17 Group PLC - Nottingham-based video game development company - Announces EUR100 million, around GBP83 million, acquisition of developer, publisher and distributor of simulation games astragon Entertainment GmbH. To pay initial EUR75 million, with further EUR25 million payable in cash on earnings performance targets for 2021 and 2022. Announces placing to raise GBP80 million. Acquisition to be funded with placing proceeds. Placing shares will not exceed 8% of current issued share capital. Placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process to new and existing eligible institutional investors. Acquisition is expected to complete mid-January.
Life Style Extra

Doric Nimrod Air Three Limited

To view the Company's Quarterly Report for the period ended 31 December 2021 please follow the link below:. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4003Y_1-2022-1-13.pdf. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 13 January 2022 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Reuters

Google shows faith in office with $1 billion London deal

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Tech giant Google has spent $1 billion to buy a central London building where it is currently a tenant, showing its confidence in the future of the office as a place to work, the company said on Friday. Google, which employs 6,400 people in Britain,...
The Independent

No ‘convincing case’ for digital Bank of England currency, says Lords committee

The creation of an official UK digital currency could lead to a run on the banks during economic downturns, a committee of peers has warned.The Lords Economic Affairs Committee said that the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could pose “significant risks” in the UK.Bank of England officials are currently among those at 90 central banks around the world who are exploring whether they should introduce their own digital currencies.“However, the introduction of a UK CBDC would have far-reaching consequences for households, businesses, and the monetary system for decades to come and may pose significant risks depending on...
Life Style Extra

Phoenix Group Holdings

Phoenix Group Holdings (UK): Investability Weight ChangeChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Following the receipt of updated shareholder information for Phoenix Group Holdings (UK, constituent), as a result of a secondary placing, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE 100 Index.
Life Style Extra

Director/PDMR Shareholding

M7 Regional E-Warehouse REIT plc ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM. The information set out below is provided by the Company in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1. Details of the person discharging...
Life Style Extra

JPMORGAN EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The Company announces that it has today purchased 56,835 Income shares for cancellation at 158.00 pence per share. Following the transaction the remaining Income shares in issue total 85,455,760. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. Any shares held in Treasury would only be re-issued at a premium...
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Equals Group and IQGeo expect strong 2021

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IQGeo Group PLC - Cambridge-based geospatial productivity and collaboration software company focused on the telecoms and utility industries - Expects to reported 2021 results marginally ahead of expectations, with growth across all key metrics. Revenue seen up 48% to no less than GBP13.7 million from GBP9.2 million in 2019. "The group has a strategic focus on becoming a high recurring revenue business and expects to report that approximately 43% of the group's total revenues are now recurring," company says. Expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation loss of no more than GBP1.0 million, improved from GBP2.5 million in 2020. c.
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks gain as Powell comments soothe jitters

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the black by midday on Wednesday as investors welcomed less hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The FTSE 100 was up 0.7% at 7,546.13. In a testimony before Congress on Tuesday, Powell offered reassurances that the US central...
Life Style Extra

Trustpilot and Darktrace restore confidence in London tech stocks

(Alliance News) - Reassuring trading updates from Trustpilot Group PLC and Darktrace PLC have rewarded faith in London's recent technology listings. Trustpilot on Wednesday said it is on-track to report a double-digit rise in revenue for 2021, marking an "excellent financial result" for the online review platform. Darktrace, the cybersecurity firm, on Tuesday upgraded its annual sales guidance after reporting "significant" growth over the first six months of its financial year.
Life Style Extra

Britain and India to formally launch trade talks

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain and India will on. Thursday formally launch free trade agreement talks in New. Delhi, seeking freer movement of goods and people with a deal. projected to increase bilateral trade by billions of pounds. Britain has made a deal with India one of its post-Brexit.
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise as markets brace for US inflation

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were higher at midday on Wednesday following Senate testimony by the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, during which he promised to not let inflation get out of hand. Hot on the heels of Powell's remarks is a US inflation reading before...
Life Style Extra

British financial services achieve third quarter of growth -survey

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's financial services grew. for the third quarter in a row in the last three months of 2021. and at their fastest pace since mid-2017, even though COVID-19 dampened optimism, a survey of 105 firms in the sector showed. A year since the Brexit transition...
Life Style Extra

London close: Commodities help keep FTSE in positive territory

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed above the waterline on Wednesday, as investors welcomed less hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.81% at 7,551.72, and the FTSE 250 was ahead 0.08% at 23,047.16. Sterling was trading in a mixed state,...
Life Style Extra

London open: Shares dip as M&S and Tesco fail to impress

(Sharecast News) - London stocks dipped in early trade on Thursday as investors waded through a deluge of corporate news, with retailers in focus after updates from Marks & Spencer and Tesco failed to impress. At 0855 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,541.11. Victoria Scholar, head of...
