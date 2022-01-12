Sumo Group

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IQGeo Group PLC - Cambridge-based geospatial productivity and collaboration software company focused on the telecoms and utility industries - Expects to reported 2021 results marginally ahead of expectations, with growth across all key metrics. Revenue seen up 48% to no less than GBP13.7 million from GBP9.2 million in 2019. "The group has a strategic focus on becoming a high recurring revenue business and expects to report that approximately 43% of the group's total revenues are now recurring," company says. Expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation loss of no more than GBP1.0 million, improved from GBP2.5 million in 2020. c.

