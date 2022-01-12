ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: LeBron James Will Not Be the Starting Center When Anthony Davis Returns

By Brook Smith
 1 day ago
The Lakers will have a few decisions to make when their roster gets back to full health. But their biggest decision will almost certainly come when Anthony Davis is able to return from his MCL sprain. While that will likely be a few weeks from now, the decision is certainly looming.

It wasn't too long ago that Frank Vogel admitted that LeBron James could stick at center even with AD returning. That left many to wonder what direction they would go with Davis, who the Lakers have long been trying to keep at the five.

They could have pivoted back to using AD as a power forward, which they have done with bigger lineups. But the Lakers head coach said on Tuesday afternoon that Davis will be back at center when he returns, using LeBron as the backup there.

That lineup could always change, especially depending on which teams the Lakers are facing off against. But they've almost certainly found a level of success by going small and using James at the five.

He's also been on a crazy hot streak there, scoring over 30 points per game as the starting center. James is also putting up close to 10 boards per game and providing production for other guys in the starting lineup, especially Malik Monk.

It will be interesting to see what direction they go, but getting Anthony Davis back should only help them. The Lakers are a better team when they have him ready to go on a nightly basis, even if fans loved seeing LeBron as their starting center.

LOS ANGELES, CA
