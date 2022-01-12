ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Life Style Extra
 1 day ago

M7 Regional E-Warehouse REIT plc ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM. The information set out below is provided by the Company in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1. Details of the person...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 13 January 2022 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 13 January 2022. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity

The board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 2,995,780 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 13 January 2022 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 26 July 2021. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 84.50 pence per share ranging from 84.50 pence to 90.86 pence.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shareholding#European Union#Privacy Policy#Auction#Personal Data#Reit#Pca#Aifm#Isin#Price Volume#Ipsx#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Throgmorton Trust (THRG)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 41,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 915.8788 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

CureVac slips on a revised shareholders’ agreement

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) is trading ~2.4% lower on below-average volume in the post-market following an announcement on an amended shareholders' agreement related to company shares. The investment company dievini Hopp BioTech holding, DH-LT-Investments GmbH, and Dietmar Hopp have signed a supplement to an initial agreement originally signed in June 2020, according...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007LN438OBLNLM64. On 13 January 2022, the Company purchased in the market 7,300 Ordinary shares at a price of 705.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:. 12,822,867 Issued...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Team17 buys astragon; contracts for Tekmar and Toople

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Team17 Group PLC - Nottingham-based video game development company - Announces EUR100 million, around GBP83 million, acquisition of developer, publisher and distributor of simulation games astragon Entertainment GmbH. To pay initial EUR75 million, with further EUR25 million payable in cash on earnings performance targets for 2021 and 2022. Announces placing to raise GBP80 million. Acquisition to be funded with placing proceeds. Placing shares will not exceed 8% of current issued share capital. Placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process to new and existing eligible institutional investors. Acquisition is expected to complete mid-January.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Life Style Extra

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 13 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 34,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,086.174 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,539,471 Ordinary shares, and there...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Stephen Hester to replace Torbjorn Magnusson as Nordea chair

HELSINKI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nordea's chair of the. board of directors Torbjorn Magnusson will step down at the end. of September, with former RBS Group chief executive Stephen. Hester taking his place from October, the bank said in a. statement on Thursday. Magnusson, who is also the chief executive...
BUSINESS
meatpoultry.com

Tyson changes annual shareholders meeting to virtual format

SPRINGDALE, ARK. – On Jan.12, Tyson Foods announced its annual shareholders meeting for 2022 will be held in a virtual format only due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases associated with the omicron variant. Tyson decided to hold the meeting virtually to protect the health and well-being of the shareholders and other participants. All shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 13, 2021, will be entitled to attend, submit questions and vote electronically at the virtual annual meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TSN2022.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Disclosure Table (POTAM only)

THE TAKEOVER PANEL - DISCLOSURE TABLE. The following are today's changes to the Disclosure Table:. OFFEROR: Premier Miton Group plc (potential offeror for River and. OFFEROR: Ince Group plc (The) Offeror identified: 15:14 26-Oct-2021. Rule 2.6 deadline: N/A. 1p ordinary. ISIN: GB00BZBY3Y09. NSI: 68,540,912. OFFEREE: Arena Events Group plc. Offer...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Sumo Group

Sumo Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Sumo Group (UK, constituent) by Tencent Holdings (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 12th January 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Phoenix Group Holdings

Phoenix Group Holdings (UK): Investability Weight ChangeChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Following the receipt of updated shareholder information for Phoenix Group Holdings (UK, constituent), as a result of a secondary placing, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE 100 Index.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Georgia Capital (CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC ("Georgia Capital" - LSE: CGEO LN) announces that on 12 January 2022, Numis Securities Limited purchased on behalf of Georgia Capital the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange as set out in the table below (the "Repurchased Shares") pursuant to the Georgia Capital share buyback and cancellation programme which commenced on 10 August 2021 (the "Buyback Programme").
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Dispersion changes name to AQRU after retail platform launch

AQRU PLC - London-based incubator for decentralised finance businesses - Changes name from Dispersion Holding following the launch by subsidiary Accru Finance of an online investment platform under the AQRU brand. The new platform gives retail investors exposure to cryptocurrency lending. Also rebrands DeFi Yield Technologies, a subsidiary that has a similar offering for the institutional market, as AQRU DeFi.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Russian lender TCS buys Swiss crypto services firm Aximetria

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russian lender TCS Group Holding. has bought Swiss crypto services company Aximetria from. venture capital firm Digital Horizon, the companies said on. Wednesday, as the bank steps up its international expansion. TCS, which runs Russia's largest online bank Tinkoff, has. seen its customer base surge...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: DMGT takeover progresses; Pantheon receives permits

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Daily Mail & General Trust PLC - London-based newspaper publisher, including Daily Mail, Metro and i - Notes progress regarding Rothermere Continuation Ltd takeover offer. Rothermere has now received acceptances of the final offer in respect of 147.4 million DMGT A shares, around 97% of its issued share capital. RCL will soon post compulsory acquisition notices to those DMGT A shareholders who have not yet accepted the final offer.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Equals Group and IQGeo expect strong 2021

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IQGeo Group PLC - Cambridge-based geospatial productivity and collaboration software company focused on the telecoms and utility industries - Expects to reported 2021 results marginally ahead of expectations, with growth across all key metrics. Revenue seen up 48% to no less than GBP13.7 million from GBP9.2 million in 2019. "The group has a strategic focus on becoming a high recurring revenue business and expects to report that approximately 43% of the group's total revenues are now recurring," company says. Expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation loss of no more than GBP1.0 million, improved from GBP2.5 million in 2020. c.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy