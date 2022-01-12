Central Carolina Community Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications for 2022-2023 School Year

Franklin FFA's Agricultural Education Program is seeking numerous buyers for their FFA Show Pigs once the season is complete. If you or someone you know looking to stuff your freezer with fresh, high quality pork that is already processed and packaged for you, with no hassle in traveling and scheduling a trip to the slaughterhouse. If you are interested in supporting our program by ensuring this project is sustainable and available for students for years to come, please contact advisor, Mr. Nick Adams, for any purchasing and processing details.

FRANKLIN, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO