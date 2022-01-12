ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Carolina Community Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications for 2022-2023 School Year

By submitted
manninglive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Carolina Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 school year now through March 5, 2022. More than 200 scholarship opportunities are available — totaling over $500,000. Interested students should visit www.yourfoundation.org/scholarships to view eligibility criteria and complete the online application. “This year, the Community...

