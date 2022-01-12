ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative Capital Funds 50 Artist Projects for a Total of $2.5 M., Including Projects by Teresita Fernández, American Artist, Kameelah Janan Rasheed

By Maximilíano Durón
The New York–based nonprofit Creative Capital has announced the 50 artist projects it will fund as part of its 2022 Creative Capital Awards. Each project will receive varying amounts up to $50,000, with the amount of funds being administered this year totaling $2.5 million.

For the 2022 cycle, Creative Capital increased the number of projects it will fund from 35 to 50, and the organization reported that 90 percent of awardees identify as Asian, Black, Indigenous, or Latinx artists. Selected from more than 4,000 applications received after an open call, the awardees were chosen by a 14-member panel that included curators John Andress, Edgar Miramontes, María Elena Ortiz, and Jasmine Wahi as well as previous awardees Zach Blas, Srikanth Reddy, and Kaneza Schaal.

In a statement, Aliza Shvarts, Creative Capital’s director of artist initiatives, said, “The selected projects critically and creatively address some of the most pressing issues of our moment, as well as painful historical legacies that continue to shape our present—from abortion, to money laundering in the art world, to the mass graves from the convict leasing program, to the lasting imprint colonization has left on the construct of time zones. These artists demonstrate, with urgency and power, the many ways creative practice not only engages the world, but endeavors to shape it.”

Among the most-profile grantees is American Artist for a sculpture-and-video installation titled Shaper of God about the life and work of author Octavia E. Butler and the migration of Black Americans to California. JJJJJerome Ellis won a grant for ANTIPHONARY , described as an “open-ended, ongoing song engaging the forms of book, album, and live performance” that delves into the archives of so-called “runaway slave advertisements.”

MacArthur “Genius” winner Teresita Fernández will collaborate with Bárbaro Martínez-Ruiz and  Ada Ferrer on Aponte: An Opera , a musical work and installation about the life of Aponte, a free Black carpenter who lived in 19th-century Havana and created a “Book of Paintings” to organize a rebellion against slavery in Cuba. Kameelah Janan Rasheed received a grant for Black Orbits , a digital archive of Black vernacular photography.

Other notable projects include Maura Brewer’s video essay Private Client Services , about money laundering through art acquisitions, and Viva Ruiz’s T hank God for Abortion Telenovela Pilot , a narrative film that seeks to “disseminate the message that abortion is healthcare.” Graham Haynes has received funds for Requiem for Young Black Men Assassinated by Police , an evening-length performance with a 40-voice chorus and orchestra on police murders of Black men. Christopher K. Morgan will create a dance-theater piece titled N(8)tive Enough drawing on the stories of Hapa-Hawaiian people and the dance form of hula, among other sources.

The full list of 2022 Creative Capital Awardees follows below. Full project descriptions can be accessed here .

  • American Artist
  • Germane Barnes
  • Black Quantum Futurism (Rasheedah Phillips, Camae Ayewa)
  • Maura Brewer
  • Dakota Camacho
  • Crystal Z Campbell
  • Etienne Charles
  • Alexandra Chreiteh
  • Ilana Coleman & Jamie Gonçalves
  • Xavier Cortada
  • Mónica de la Torre
  • Du Yun
  • JJJJJerome Ellis
  • Alia Farid
  • Teresita Fernández, Bárbaro Martínez-Ruiz, & Ada Ferrer
  • Deborah Goffe
  • Clement Hil Goldberg
  • Graham Haynes
  • Jasmine Hearn
  • Randall Horton & Devin B Waldman
  • Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich
  • Brandon Kazen-Maddox
  • Lucy Kim
  • Tan Lin
  • Marina Magalhães
  • Ramón Miranda Beltrán & Madeline Jiménez Santil
  • Christopher K. Morgan
  • Cyrus Moussavi
  • Cheswayo Mphanza
  • Mimi Onuoha
  • Karthik Pandian
  • Raúl O. Paz-Pastrana
  • Kameelah Janan Rasheed
  • The Revolution School (Jennifer Moon, Jessie Closson, Clara Philbrick, Devin Alejandro-Wilder)
  • Sarah Rosalena
  • Viva Ruiz
  • Suneil Sanzgiri
  • Jacques Schwarz-Bart
  • Paola Segura Cornelio
  • Nyugen Smith
  • Mikaal Sulaiman
  • Steven Kazuo Takasugi
  • Sam Tam Ham
  • Steven Tamayo
  • Justin Randolph Thompson
  • Marcos Varela
  • Edisa Weeks
  • Pioneer Winter
  • Pinar Yoldas
  • Zhalarina
ARTnews

Queer|Art’s Prize for Recent Work Goes to Poet and Curator Anaïs Duplan

Queer|Art, the New York–based nonprofit whose grant-making programs are among the industry’s most-watched, awarded its annual Prize for Recent Work to Anaïs Duplan. Recognizing an outstanding project by a U.S. artist, it carries an unrestricted $10,000 cash prize. Duplan won for his publication Blackspace: On the Poetics of an Afrofuture (2020), a collection of interviews with contemporary artists of color, lyric essays, and ekphrastic poetry. Written during Duplan’s transition, the book deconstructs the relationship between creatives and the shifting definition of “liberation.” In a statement, the judges said “that they all felt strongly about the quality and politics of Duplan’s writing...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Miriam Cahn to Pull Works from Kunsthaus Zurich Following Inclusion of Nazi-Linked Art Collection

Artist Miriam Cahn announced in a letter to the Kunsthaus Zurich, which was later published in the Jewish newspaper Tachles, that she planned to pull works from art institution following the museum’s decision to display the Bührle Collection. The Bührle Collection was amassed by Emil Georg Bührle, who made his fortune selling weapons to Nazi Germany and benefitted from Nazi-supplied slave labor. “I no longer want to be represented in ‘this’ art museum in Zurich,” the septuagenarian Jewish artist wrote.”I wish to remove all my works from the Zurich Art Museum. I will buy them back at the original sale price.” Many...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Flyboy Forever: Greg Tate Was a Titan in Black Arts Criticism and Visual Culture

In the days since writer Greg Tate joined the ancestors, much has been said about how he engaged music with unparalleled style and brilliance as a critic, bandleader, activist, and producer. But Tate also transformed the global-n-galactic landscape of visual arts and film. He did so through his groundbreaking scholarship, lectures, performance, and curation, bringing on the exuberance, politics, and poetics of the Black radical tradition. During his tenure at the Village Voice beginning in the early 1980s, Tate both signaled and catalyzed tidal shifts in cultural criticism toward the interdisciplinary scholarship we read and continue to need today. As an...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Beyond Painting: Performances, Sculptures, and Rituals in 2021 that Engaged all the Senses

A confessional, hidden behind a gallery’s wall; a forest of withered white trees; a public ritual of mourning, illuminated by candlelight. In 2021, artists transcended conventional museum presentations to engage the full spectrum of senses. Instead of merely looking at paintings, visitors to exhibitions worldwide were invited to touch—and in some cases, play—the art. Odors of bygone plagues suffused gallery spaces, a ghost of the past or portent of what’s ahead. Below, a look at a few standout works that engaged our senses. Anicka Yi, In Love With The World In the last decade, the conceptual artist Anicka Yi has foregrounded the...
VISUAL ART
State
California State
ARTnews

Latinx Art Got More Visibility Than Ever in 2021. What Will Change Going Forward?

The end of 2021 also marks the end of the traveling retrospective for acclaimed lesbian Chicana photographer Laura Aguilar, who for decades turned her lens on Latinx, queer, and working-class communities of East Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. That exhibition, curated by Sybil Venegas, first opened at the Vincent Price Art Museum in 2017 as part of the Getty Foundation’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative, which that year focused on Latinx and Latin American art. Since its opening, Aguilar’s exhibition has traveled to Miami, Chicago, and New York. Although that show never made it to a mainstream venue,...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Guggenheim Museum Promotes Conservator Francesca Esmay, Establishes Conservation Mentoring Program

In an effort to raise awareness of museum conservation practices, the Guggenheim Museum in New York has promoted one of its longtime conservators and established a new mentoring program. Francesca Esmay is now the museum’s director of engagement, conservation, and collections care, a role that will include overseeing a newly established initiative called Mentoring Emerging Professionals in Art Conservation (MEPAC). The MEPAC initiative will administer a 10-week, paid opportunity for three undergraduate or graduate students who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color (BIPOC) to learn more about museum conservation topics including materials analysis, time-based media conservation, and preventative preservation....
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Mitchell-Innes & Nash Now Represents Influential Artist Tiona Nekkia McClodden

The New York–based gallery Mitchell-Innes & Nash now represents Tiona Nekkia McClodden, a closely watched artist whose work recently appeared at the Prospect New Orleans triennial. The gallery presented work by the artist in its booth at Art Basel Miami Beach last month. Mitchell-Innes & Nash will include McClodden’s work in a group show at a seasonal space in Mexico City next month, with a solo show to follow in New York in 2023. McClodden, who is based in Philadelphia, is best known for her contribution to the 2019 Whitney Biennial, a video installation titled I prayed to the wrong god...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
djmag.com

Free studio time for artists and collectives to be offered with new Pirate Project Fund

Pirate have launched their new Project Fund initiative which gives artists free studio time throughout 2022, and applications are now open. The scheme provides opportunities for individual creatives or collectives to gain free access to Pirate’s studios to pursue a new or ongoing project. As well as providing studio space, Pirate promises to promote the winning projects across their own channels.
CHARITIES
shepherdexpress.com

Linda Marcus, Artist/Creative Director of Saint Kate Arts Hotel

Art gives us a sense of “who” we are and “where” we are in the world. It gives us a sense of place.I think it’s something we really need right now. The isolation of the pandemic and uncertainty of the world have left all of us hungry for connection and I think art fills the void. As the Creative Director for the Saint Kate Arts hotel our goal is to help patrons feel connected through contemporary art and music.
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

New York’s Independent Art Fair Announces 2022 Exhibitor List

The Independent art fair has announced 61 galleries that will participate in its forthcoming edition in New York, scheduled to take over Lower Manhattan’s Spring Studios May 5–8. Several New York galleries are lined up to offer their wares at the fair, including Canada, Mitchell-Innes & Nash, P.P.O.W., Derek Eller Gallery, and Ross + Kramer, which made headlines earlier this month when it announced that 15 NFTs it owned, valued at $2.2 million, had been digitally stolen. Other galleries taking part include L.A.’s Night Gallery, London’s Alison Jacques, Brazil’s A Gentil Carioca, and Chicago’s Corbett vs. Dempsey. Sixteen galleries will participate in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
millardccp.com

UMFA acquires work by Japanese-American artist

Thirty-five works by Chiura Obata, one of the most significant Japanese American artists of the twentieth century, are now in the permanent collection of the Utah Museum of Fine Arts (UMFA) at the University of Utah—thanks to a generous gift from the Obata estate. “We’re very grateful to the...
DELTA, UT
ARTnews

Laundromat Project Names 2022 ‘Create Change’ Artists and Fellows

The Brooklyn-based arts nonprofit the Laundromat Project has announced the 16 participants in its annual Create Change Artist Development Program, which is split into a Create Change Artist-in-Residence category as well as another for Create Change Fellows. The artists in residence receive $20,000 in funding to collaborate with local partners in various New York City communities, while the fellows receive a stipend to create community-engaged programming over a six-month period. Both the residents and the fellows will have access to cultural organizing and community building strategy workshops with instruction from Ebony Noelle Golden (Betty’s Daughter Arts Collaborative), Urban Bush Women, Fernanda...
BROOKLYN, NY
ARTnews

Art Institute of Chicago Workers Unionize, Explicit Acropolis Film Scene Sparks Controversy, and More: Morning Links for January 12, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines LABOR DEPT. Workers at the Jewish Museum in New York have filed papers to have a union election, Artnet News reports, making them the latest of many museum employees around the the United States to pursue collective-bargaining arrangements in recent years. Over at the Art Institute of Chicago, staffers won a vote to form a union, according to the Chicago Tribune . And back in New York, just a few blocks south of the Jewish Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has raised wages for its guards, who are unionized, in an effort to hire more workers amid the nationwide labor shortage, the New York...
CHICAGO, IL
ARTnews

Korean Artist Lee Kun-Yong, Whose Vital Work Bridges Performance and Abstraction, Joins Pace Gallery

The artist Lee Kun-Yong, a crucial figure in the development of Korean avant-garde art, is now represented by Pace Gallery. It is a global deal with the powerhouse firm, which has nine international locations, though Lee will continue to work with Gallery Hyundai, of Seoul, and Leeahn Gallery, of Seoul and Daegu. His third show with Pace, after outings in Beijing (in 2018) and Seoul (2019), opens in Hong Kong on Friday. Lee, who is 80 this year, was a founder of the influential Space and Time group, which was active in South Korea throughout the 1970s, years that the artist...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

NEH Grants Go to LACMA Expansion, ‘Living’ Dred Scott History Museum, and Met Chia Oil Project

The National Endowment for the Humanities has given out $24.7 million to grants to an array of arts spaces, researchers, and historical sites, with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art receiving some of the biggest amounts for future projects. LACMA got a $500,000 match grant for the construction of galleries in a controversial expansion designed by Peter Zumthor. Those galleries, which are named for trustee David Geffen, who pledged $150 million toward the museum in 2017, are expected to do away with the boundaries that have historically sectioned off parts of LACMA’s displays by...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theartblog.org

Black Quantum Futurism gets Creative Capital, Judilee Reed to US Artists, Wayne Thiebaud at Brandywine River Museum of Art, Moe Brooker passes, plus Opportunities and More

With energy and money, the new year charges in. Creative Capital awards $2.5 Million to 50, including Philadelphia’s Black Quantum Futurism (Rasheedah Phillips and Camae Ayewa). William Penn Foundation’s Judilee Reed becomes president and CEO of US Artists. Wayne Thiebaud, who died on Christmas, 2021, at age 101, is honored with a show of 100+ paintings and works of art at the Brandywine River Museum of Art, a Whitney Museum Free Webinar focuses on Jennifer Packer and portraiture in art; And with sadness, we note the passing of Moe Brooker; plus opportunities at Bread and Roses Community Fund and Philadelphia Media Founders Exchange.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ARTnews

Sigg Art Foundation Launches with Artist Residency in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula

Over the last decade, Swiss entrepreneur Pierre Sigg has focused on contemporary art—collecting it, sharing it, and supporting its creation. A tech magnate with prodigious holdings of video and digital art, he has hosted two artist residencies at his family home in Le Castellet, in the South of France. After their success, he started to dream bigger. “I had all this space in a wonderful landscape and thought I could make better use of it, whilst playing a more active role in the art world, providing a place for artists to evolve their thinking, rather than simply supporting them through collecting,”...
CHARITIES
ARTnews

Parrish Art Museum Names Hammer Museum Exhibitions Director as New Deputy Director

The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, has named a new deputy director, less than a month after its executive director departed. Melanie Crader will take on the role at the end of February. For the past eight years, Crader has been the director of exhibitions and publication management at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles for the past eight years. She previously worked at the Menil Collection in Houston for six years, where she held various various. “I’m drawn to the thoughtful integration of art, architecture, and landscape and the potential that brings for connections between the community and...
WATER MILL, NY
ARTnews

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth to Mount Epic Exhibition of ‘Women Painting Women’

“Why have there been no great women artists?” is the question at the heart of a Linda Nochlin essay by the same name, first published in ARTnews in 1971. In that article, Nochlin argued against the “insidious” answer that the question provoked: “There are no great women artists because women are incapable of greatness.” The 50th anniversary of “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” last year prompted Andrea Karnes, chief curator of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in Texas, to revisit Nochlin’s essay. In her forthcoming show “Women Painting Women,” Karnes aims to make clear that nothing—and...
FORT WORTH, TX
ARTnews

O’Keeffe Painting Gets Restored Following Water Damage Caused by Tarantula

Spring (1948), a seven-foot-wide Georgia O’Keeffe painting featuring two primroses, a pair of antlers, and the peak of a New Mexican mountain, is prized by experts as a significant entry in the artist’s oeuvre. Owned by the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, it was painted during a rare period where the artist remained in New York, away from the state of New Mexico, which she frequently called home, and it was one of the largest works she’d made when she created it. Then along came a spider that threatened to ruin her masterpiece. While the painting was housed in the artist’s...
VISUAL ART
