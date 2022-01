Horizon Forbidden West Will Flesh Out the Characters. It seems like Aloy is going to be spending less time alone in her next adventure in Horizon Forbidden West. In Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy was an outcast and spent most of her time alone, and could often be awkward around people. To flesh out the world and other characters, they will be spending more time traveling with Aloy as she does her thing. You know, hunt robot dinosaurs and save the planet. The usual.

