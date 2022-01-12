ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uh oh, Superman & Lois is going there

By Joshua Rivera
Polygon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClark Kent can do a lot of incredible things: circumnavigate the globe before you can make coffee, bench press my apartment building, and flambé a steak just by looking at it. Yet the second season premiere of Superman & Lois wants to make it clear: None of that makes him a...

www.polygon.com

ComicBook

Rumors Circulate Of A New Justice League Movie Universe With Batgirl And Supergirl Replacing Batman and Superman

It's been 2022 for all but a matter of hours, and one of the year's biggest rumors is already spreading across the internet. According to the usual scooper crowd—some more reliable than others—it's being said the events of The Flash next year will reset the DC Extended Universe, allowing Warner Brothers to build the cinematic franchise from the ground up once again. To be exact, the dominant rumor says the events of those movies directed by Zack Snyder will be decanonized, largely removing the existing team-up films from the DCEU. Those movies include Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.
MOVIES
TVLine

Superman & Lois Boss Tackles Those Season 2 Premiere Shake-Ups, Including [Spoiler]'s Explosive Arrival

Superman & Lois returned to The CW for its second season on Tuesday, introducing a new enemy, a new friend (with benefits) and an otherworldly mystery that will continue to unfold in the coming weeks. Let’s dive right in, shall we? Much of the drama in this first hour came from Lois’ inability to wrap her brain around the Natalie situation, constantly ping-ponging between feeling like she should be drawn to her daughter-from-another-earth and wondering why she isn’t. “It’s the weirdest relationship you can imagine, such a bizarre situation,” showrunner Todd Helbing tells TVLine. “They’re both emotionally strong women, so it was...
TV SERIES
TVLine

David Ramsey Returns to Batwoman — Is Diggle Friends With [Spoiler]?

Arrow‘s John Diggle will return to Gotham City when David Ramsey makes his second appearance on The CW’s Batwoman next month. Diggle first visited Gotham late in Batwoman Season 2, as part of Ramsey’s tour of multiple Arrowverse series. During that first visit, Dig befriended Luke Fox, who was spoiling for a fight with the man who had shot him. Bonding over stories of losing their fathers at young ages, Diggle counseled Luke to not choose violent vengeance. (Read full recap here.) Then, speaking to Diggle’s larger, umbrella arc during that crossover tour — which was ostensibly about his Green Lantern destiny,...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Wait, Is The Batgirl Movie Teasing A Major Batman Character Appearance?

Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon may be the star of the upcoming Batgirl movie, but she isn’t the only member of the Bat-Family stopping by for this DC Extended Universe tale. Last month, we learned that following his reprisal of Bruce Wayne in The Flash, Michael Keaton will be back for another round of Caped Crusader action in Batgirl. Now a set picture from the production has been shared online that may be teasing an appearance from Dick Grayson, a.k.a. Robin.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Arrow’ Star David Ramsey To Direct S2 Episode of “Superman & Lois’

Arrow star David Ramsey is set to direct an early season two episode of Superman & Lois. Played by David Rasmey, John Diggle has been a key player in the Arrowverse since its inception. The star has appeared in every show the shared universe has put out. In recent years, the star has begun to work on the franchise behind-the-scenes, directing several episodes for the likes of Arrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Superman And Lois Showrunner Drops Hints On Season 2’s New Villains

The second season of the CW's Superman & Lois is nearly here, as things will kick off in a little over a week. The first season definitely brought it when it came to sheer comic book goodness, and this includes the way in which it utilized villains. In that department, the new episodes will go even further to push the main characters, according to showrunner Todd Helbing.
TV SERIES
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Superman & Lois “Last Sons Of Krypton” Season Finale

In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois confronts Leslie Larr at 9PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About SUPERMAN & LOIS:. The Man of Steel and Metropolis’ famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PIX11

‘Superman & Lois’ stars talk season 2 ahead of premiere

For Clark Kent and Lois Lane, being a superhero and a successful investigative journalist may come easier than raising two teenage boys. The stars of the show, Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the hit series and their on-screen TV sons. The show’s second season premieres Tuesday night on […]
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Showrunner Teases Lane Family Tension in Season 2

Superman & Lois returns for its second season on Tuesday night on The CW and with that second season comes a new set of challenges for the Kent family. Season 1 of the Arrowverse series saw Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) battle his Kryptonian half-brother Tal-Rho/Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) while the whole Kent family adjusted to life in Smallville having moved there from Metropolis, including some major surprises—namely the arrival of Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck), the daughter of John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and Lois Lane from another reality. It's a lot to deal with, but Season 2 will also see Lois have to deal with her own family tensions, including the arrival of her sister Lucy (Jenna Dewan).
TV SERIES
Cleveland.com

‘Superman & Lois’ Season 2 premieres tonight: How to watch, stream for free, cast, trailer

“Superman & Lois” premieres on The CW on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also stream the show on FuboTV (free trial). According to The CW, “Superman & Lois” dives into how the “Man of Steel” and Metropolis’ famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever: parenthood. As domestic disputes take over Superman and Lois Lane’s household, the heroes continue to keep Metropolis safe from unworldly forces while also keeping their families together.
TV SERIES
wciu.com

Svengoolie Gets You Ready for the Return of Superman & Lois

The season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois is coming up FAST and who better to catch us up on season 1 than one of Superman's buddies in the DC comic world...Svengoolie?!. In season 1 of Superman & Lois, Clark and Lois move back to Clark's hometown, Smallville so that they can spend more time with their boys and be more of a family. Little did they know, there problems had only just begun. From the develoment of one son's powers to marital problems and Superman's evil stepbrother, this season was one action-packed rollar coaster that left us wanting more.
TV SERIES
WKRG

Watch the Return of Superman and Lois for a Chance to Win Pensacon Passes

I can picture it now, rows of fans dressed up like Goku, The Flash, Batwoman or whatever the cosplay of choice is, as tons of celebrities from TV, comics, anime and professional wrestling and more are in attendance to meet their adoring fans. What am I talking about? You should already know; it’s Pensacon 2022! Pensacon is back and it’s better than ever this year, and as always, The Gulf Coast CW is hooking you up with a chance to win free passes! Superman and Lois returns Tuesday, January 11th, and all you have to do is watch, and wait for yours truly, Theo, to pop up on your screen, and I’ll give you the special keyword that you’ll need to enter to win. Then, go to GulfCoastCW.com and enter the special keyword and you’re finished. Just sit back and enjoy Clark and Lois’ exciting adventures and wait to see if you’ve been selected to get free passes to Pensacon! Easy peasy, lemon squeezie! Wait, are lemons actually easy to squeeze? Sorry, I got sidetracked! In any case, make sure you tune in to The Gulf Coast CW and watch the return of Superman and Lois and YOU could be on your way to Pensacon 2022 on us! Besides, The Gulf Coast CW is always entertaining, so you might as well stay tuned for all of the action and fun!
TV SERIES
WKRG

Superhero Tuesday is Here With The Return Of Superman & Lois And The Series Premiere of Naomi!

Tuesdays are going to be action-packed on The CW, starting TONIGHT with the return of Superman & Lois at 7pm followed by the much-anticipated premiere of new series, Naomi at 8pm. Naomi follows the journey of a comic book-loving teen as she pursues her destiny. When a supernatural event shakes up Naomi’s hometown, she sets out to uncover its origin, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Superman & Lois’: Ian Bohen on Reuniting With ‘Teen Wolf’ Costar Tyler Hoechlin

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Superman & Lois Season 2 premiere “What Lies Beneath.”]. Tyler Hoechlin and Ian Bohen are sharing the TV screen once again, and while their characters — Clark Kent/Superman and his new liaison, Lieutenant Mitch Anderson — aren’t related like they were on Teen Wolf, they’re certainly still adversarial on Superman & Lois.
TV SERIES

