Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

Rhodium Enterprises Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the bitcoin miner could be valued at more than $1.7 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $107.7 million, as it is offering 7.69 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $12 and $14 a share. With 56.84 million Class A shares and 67.50 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $1.74 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker...

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO