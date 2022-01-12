ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

 1 day ago

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 12 January 2022. Number of ordinary shares...

www.lse.co.uk

ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 13 January 2022 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Life Style Extra

Doric Nimrod Air Three Limited

To view the Company's Quarterly Report for the period ended 31 December 2021 please follow the link below:. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4003Y_1-2022-1-13.pdf. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the...
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Team17 buys astragon; contracts for Tekmar and Toople

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Team17 Group PLC - Nottingham-based video game development company - Announces EUR100 million, around GBP83 million, acquisition of developer, publisher and distributor of simulation games astragon Entertainment GmbH. To pay initial EUR75 million, with further EUR25 million payable in cash on earnings performance targets for 2021 and 2022. Announces placing to raise GBP80 million. Acquisition to be funded with placing proceeds. Placing shares will not exceed 8% of current issued share capital. Placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process to new and existing eligible institutional investors. Acquisition is expected to complete mid-January.
Life Style Extra

Provident Financial has strong 4th quarter and revamps Vanquis board

(Alliance News) - Provident Financial PLC on Thursday trading in the fourth quarter of 2021 was ahead of expectations and announced the restructuring of Vanquis Bank's board. The Bradford, England-based lender said the strong trading in the three months to December 31 was driven by favourable macroeconomic conditions and demand for credit from customers.
Life Style Extra

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 13 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 34,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,086.174 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,539,471 Ordinary shares, and there...
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Banks and BT boost FTSE in mixed European session

(Alliance News) - The FTSE outperformed European counterparts on Thursday, edging higher as markets took a pause for breath, while digesting the latest US inflation data and what it would mean for monetary policy. The FTSE 100 index ended up 12.13 points, or 0.2%, at 7,563.85. The blue-chip index closed...
Life Style Extra

Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity

The board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 2,995,780 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 13 January 2022 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 26 July 2021. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 84.50 pence per share ranging from 84.50 pence to 90.86 pence.
MarketWatch

Rhodium Enterprises sets IPO terms, valuing the bitcoin miner at up to $1.7 billion

Rhodium Enterprises Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the bitcoin miner could be valued at more than $1.7 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $107.7 million, as it is offering 7.69 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $12 and $14 a share. With 56.84 million Class A shares and 67.50 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $1.74 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker...
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 13/01/2022

At 13:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 8.11 at 7559.83 points, a movement of 0.11%, showing a gentle rise in the market. Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) was a much traded share, with roughly £1,671.5m (0.180%) worth of shares being bought and sold. Overall, 48% of the...
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Mobile Streams wins deal; East Imperial revenue jumps

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Mobile Streams PLC - London-based mobile content provider - Wins "major strategic partnership contract" with International Gaming Systems. Says pact will "deliver significant revenue to the company". Company tips monthly revenue across all services to top USD120,000 in January. "The revenue share contract with IGS will see IGS's gaming and entertainment services launched and made available globally via the MOS website mobilegaming.com and via MOS telco contracts when ready," Mobile Streams says.
Life Style Extra

BoA downbeat on airline sector, downgrades IAG

(Sharecast News) - Analysts at Bank of America sounded a downbeat note on the outlook for the airline sector, but were quite bullish on freight stocks. Airline profits were expected to rebound in 2022 but remain below pre-crisis levels due to "plenty" of capacity on hand, which they said would weigh prices and airline margins.
Life Style Extra

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor...
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
