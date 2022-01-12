ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey announces first children’s book ‘The Christmas Princess’

By Rhian Daly
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMariah Carey has announced the release of her first children’s book, The Christmas Princess, which will arrive later this year. The pop star has become synonymous with the festive season thanks to her perennial seasonal hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’. Announcing the new...

www.nme.com

NME

Mariah Carey says she reached out to Britney Spears: “I wanted her to know, ‘You’re not alone'”

Mariah Carey has revealed she once reached out to Britney Spears to offer her support, saying that the latter was subjected to “horrific” treatment from the press. Carey spoke to NME for this week’s Big Read cover interview, in which she discussed the lasting impact of her festive classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, the upcoming screen adaption of her 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey and more.
MUSIC

