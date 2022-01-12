ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Hartford Athletic release 2022 schedule, open USL Championship season on the road against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

By Staff report, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlBQP_0djrq1dW00
Hartford, CT - 5/15/21 - Hartford Athletic forward Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. settles the ball against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Dillon Stadium Saturday night. Photo by Brad Horrigan | bhorrigan@courant.com Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Hartford Athletic announced their full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday.

Hartford will play 34 USL Championship regular-season matches including 17 home games, 15 of which will be played on a Saturday. Times for matches will be released in coming weeks.

The Athletic start the season on the road March 19 against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Hartford plays its second game on the road against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on March 26. Hartford’s home opener will take place at Dillon Stadium on April 2 against Atlanta United 2 in the first meeting between the two squads since 2019.

On April 23, Hartford will host Detroit City FC, who are playing their first season in the USL Championship. DCFC spent the past two seasons in the National Independent Soccer Association. Hartford will play eight other opponents for the first time in club history this season, including hosting Phoenix Rising FC (May 28), Las Vegas Lights FC (Sept. 17) and Oakland Roots (Oct. 8) and at FC Tulsa (May 21), El Paso Locomotive FC (June 4), San Diego Loyal SC (June 11), Rio Grande Valley FC (July 27) and LA Galaxy II (Sept. 5).

Hartford will also renew home and away matchups with a number of Eastern Conference teams for the first time since 2019, including Atlanta United 2, Birmingham Legion FC and Memphis 901 FC. Indy Eleven, who the Athletic last played during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, is also on the schedule.

The remainder of the schedule consists of home and away matchups with 2021 Atlantic Division foes Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Miami FC, Charleston Battery, New York Red Bulls II and Loudoun United FC and a rematch with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The Switchbacks will come to Hartford on June 28, one of just two weekday home matches this season.

Comments / 0

Related
lagalaxy.com

LA Galaxy II announce 2022 USL Championship schedule

LOS ANGELES (Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022) – LA Galaxy II will kick off their 2022 USL Championship campaign by traveling to face San Diego Loyal SC at Torero Stadium on Saturday, March 12, it was announced today as the USL Championship announced the full 2022 regular season schedule. Additionally, Los Dos, which will participate in its ninth and final season in the USL Championship before joining MLS NEXT Pro in 2023, will play host to San Antonio FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in their 2022 home opener on Saturday, March 19.
MLS
Wave 3

USL releases 2022 Louisville City FC schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville City FC on Wednesday unveiled a fan-friendly 2022 USL Championship schedule featuring all but two of the club’s 17 home games on Saturdays at Lynn Family Stadium. The lone exceptions are can’t-miss matchups in their own right with Western Conference powerhouse Phoenix Rising FC visiting...
MLS
nevadasportsnet.com

Sparks native Kevin Partida signs with USL club Orange County SC

Sparks High alum and former Reno 1868 FC midfielder Kevin Partida signed a deal with USL Championship team Orange County SC on Monday. “I can’t wait to take the field for OCSC this season,” Partida said in a news release. “It’s always special to join the current champion and I’m excited to be a part of the culture that’s been established here.”
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hartford Athletic#Memphis 901 Fc#Miami Fc#Usl Championship#The Tampa Bay Rowdies#Atlanta United 2#Detroit City Fc#Phoenix Rising Fc#Las Vegas Lights Fc#Oakland Roots#El Paso Locomotive Fc#San Diego Loyal Sc#Rio Grande Valley Fc#Eastern Conference#Birmingham Legion Fc#Atlantic Division#Loudoun United Fc
Bham Now

Legion FC releases 2022 season schedule + learn how to get season tickets

Magic City, clear your schedule! Our beloved soccer team, Birmingham Legion FC just released their 2022 USL Championship schedule. Looking to catch them in action at Protective Stadium? Keep reading for the details and the full schedule. Get ready for an exciting new season from Legion FC. Today, the USL...
MLS
Tribune-Review

Riverhounds release 2022 schedule

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Wednesday released their 2022 USL Championship schedule. The Riverhounds will face a mix of new and familiar foes throughout the 34-game slate. Highlights include four road trips to face Western Conference teams. It will be the first time Pittsburgh will play in the Mountain or Pacific time zones since 2014.
MLS
eastvillagetimes.com

San Diego Loyal SC 2022 schedule release

San Diego Loyal SC announced their 2022 season schedule Wednesday. The 34-match schedule begins March 12 when the Loyal host LA Galaxy II at Torero Stadium. Alongside rivals such as Phoenix Rising FC, Sacramento Republic FC, and 2021 USL Championship final winners Orange County SC, San Diego will play host to other stalwarts of the USL Championship.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
elpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso Locomotive Unveils Full 2022 USL Championship Schedule

El Paso Locomotive FC, alongside the USL Championship, unveiled its full 2022 Regular Season schedule today, presented by Locomotive’s Premier Corporate Partners. The full regular season calendar features 34 matches (17 home; 17 away) beginning on March 12 and concluding October 8. Locomotive will play 12 of its home games on Saturdays and five to be played on Wednesdays.
MLS
hartfordathletic.com

Hartford Athletic Signs Jamaican International Peter-Lee Vassell

Hartford Athletic has signed Midfielder Peter-Lee Vassell (St. James Parish, Jamaica) ahead of the 2022 season, pending league and federation approval. Vassell comes to Hartford after spending the 2021 season with fellow USL Championship side Indy Eleven where he was third on the team with three goals. The 23-year-old has turned heads in recent years with the Jamaican National Team, bagging six goals in 18 appearances with the “Reggae Boyz” at the senior international level including contests in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup and 2021 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying competitions. Vassell has been named in the squad for Jamaica’s upcoming friendly with Peru on January 20th.
MLS
hartfordathletic.com

Bloomfield’s Rashawn Dally Signs With Hartford Athletic

Hartford Athletic has signed Bloomfield, CT native Rashawn Dally ahead of the 2022 season, pending league and federation approval. Dally attended the Watkinson School in Hartford before playing four years on the Quinnipiac Men’s Soccer team. He played four seasons for the Bobcats, tallying sixteen goals and fifteen assists over seventy-eight matches. The forward was invited to the Jamaica National Team senior camp in March 2018 and has experience in camps with Jamaica at various youth levels. He was a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-East Region Third-Team honoree (2016, 2018), and a three-time All-MAAC performer (2018 first team; 2016, 2017 second team).
MLS
sdsu.edu

2022 Lacrosse Schedule Released

The 17-game schedule for the 2022 San Diego State University lacrosse season has been announced by head coach Kylee White. The challenging slate features four schools that finished in the top 15 of last year's final Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) poll. SDSU which will be competing as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Boston

Revolution Add Two Players In 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Including Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson At 24th Overall

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution drafted two players in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft, selecting Loyola Marymount goalkeeper Jacob Jackson with the 24th pick and UCLA defender Ben Reveno with the 52nd selection. Jackson, 21, spent three the last three seasons as a starter for Loyola Marymount, posting a 26-8-8 career record for the Lions. The Escondido, California native was named the West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and an All-WCC First Team selection in each of the last two seasons. He set a career high with 11 wins in 2021, allowing only 12 goals over 17 games while...
MLS
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy