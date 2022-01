COVID cases in Marion County more than doubled from two weeks ago, as the county registered 3,130 new cases during the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health (FLDOH) Friday evening. In the last report, the county reported recording 1,543 cases two weeks ago, and 363 the for the week of Dec. 17-23.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO