Teams coping with supply chain issues on Next Gen parts

By Kelly Crandall
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile no one is pushing the panic button about it, there is concern around the NASCAR garage over the supply chain issue for teams getting the necessary parts and pieces to build Next Gen cars. Richard Childress admitted Tuesday before starting a two-day test at Daytona International Speedway that...

