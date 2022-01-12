Teams coping with supply chain issues on Next Gen parts

This Daytona provides tons of fun and performance wrapped in one of America's most desirable packages, the ‘69 Daytona. The Dodge Daytona is possibly best known for its incredible feats on the NASCAR track in 1969, which ultimately got it kicked out via target rule changes. Without a doubt, these cars are some of the world's most sought-after American muscle cars as they boast plenty of power, performance, and aerodynamic design qualities. While American muscle cars had always been at the forefront of straight-line speed, this was the first time that the American racing circuit had seen a purpose-built racing vehicle with some real innovation in the realm of aerodynamic exterior styling. Unfortunately, the cars have become nearly impossible to find due to their initially low production numbers and their owners' proclivity toward hard driving. So what are you supposed to do as one of the thousands of dreamers across the USA trying to get your hands on one of these cars?

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO