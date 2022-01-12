ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyomissing, PA

Penn National Gaming joins ‘Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly’ campaign

By Evan Jones
Reading Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn National Gaming is the latest gaming operator to join the American Gaming Association’s Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly public service campaign. Wyomissing-based Penn National, which offers legal sports betting in 13 states, will promote Have A Game Plan responsible sports betting content on its Barstool Sportsbook...

