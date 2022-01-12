Penn National Gaming joins ‘Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly’ campaign

Domestic casino operator Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) shares have fallen by (-60%) off the 2021 highs into year’s end despite being one of the few profitable publicly traded casinos. The Company has virtually no exposure to Macau which is undergoing intense China scrutiny with potential game-changing regulations imposed in 2022. The spread of the omicron COVID-19 virus has once again impacted the travel and leisure industry, though not as bad as the pre-vaccine period. While shares fell with the overall casino industry, Penn Gaming has made good headway in 2021 as it gains market share in both domestic gaming and with its sportsbook Barstool Sports app, which has transformed into a lifestyle brand amongst Millennials and Generation Z. Prudent investors seeking exposure in a profitable and growing casino operator with no exposure to China can watch for opportunistic pullback levels in shares of Penn Gaming.

GAMBLING ・ 7 DAYS AGO