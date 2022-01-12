ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

An Italian Castle That Starred in One of the ‘Godfather’ Movies Just Listed for $6.8 Million

By Helena Madden
Robb Report
Robb Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ea4TS_0djrmap400

Film buffs, rejoice: An Italian castle that was reportedly one of the backdrops in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather: Part III has just listed for $6.8 million. Not a bad deal considering the space—a sprawling, 43,055-square-foot property with a whopping 22 bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The estate is located in the Catania area on Sicily’s east coast. It’s got quite the long history, dating back to the late 19th century, when Baron Agostino Pennisi di Floristella commissioned the project. It was designed by Giuseppe Patricolo, an architect who was best known for restoring medieval buildings in his hometown of Palermo. Fortunately for the next owner, Patricolo’s work stood the test of time in more ways than one: It survived both the destructive Messina earthquake in 1908 and bombings during WWII.

Today, the property still bears its benefactor’s name: It’s known as the Castello Pennisi di Floristella and was home to the noble Pennisi family for many years. It still maintains much of the original grandeur that one would expect from a historic Italian palace, starting with a massive marble staircase in the entryway (it leads to a portrait of the Baron himself, obviously) that’s coupled with a coffered ceiling above that still bears the Pennisi coat of arms.

Included in the layout is a private chapel, should you be the religious sort, with original frescoes by Italian painter Giuseppe Sciuti. Also on the property are a library and a wine cellar in the primary residence, plus a separate home for a caretaker.

While it’s a spectacular example of the neo-Gothic style architecturally, another key selling point lies beyond the castle’s four walls. The estate has its own private park, which has about two acres of trees and local flora. There are even palm trees leading up to the property, some of which surround a bust of—you guessed it—Baron Pennisi.

All in all, if you want to live like the Corleone family, it’s certainly a start. Check out more photos of the historic listing below:

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Boom Just Got $60 Million From the US Air Force to Develop Its Supersonic Jet

Boom Supersonic has announced a three-year, $60 million investment by the US Air Force that will aid in the development of its commercial Overture jet. The company would also be using the money to develop military versions for the Air Force. “The goal is to become a prime competitor for future Air Force contracts,” Brian Durrence, senior vice president of Overture development for Boom, told Robb Report. “We want to drive options into the industrial base, but our primary mission is to build a commercial passenger supersonic aircraft.” An Air Force version of the Overture could be used for executive transport, intelligence,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

This Restored ’69 Dodge Charger Has a Hellcat V-8 Peeping Through Its Shaker Hood

The Dodge Charger doesn’t need any more power or panache, but don’t tell Jim and Mike Ring that. The Ringbrothers shop in Wisconsin, which is adept at reviving old pony cars, has just unveiled a souped-up new take on the famous American muscle car. Commissioned by four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, the bright yellow dream machine is a 1969 Dodge Charger that has been tweaked and tuned to the nth degree. Christened Captiv, the restomod retains the Charger’s classic ‘60s looks but boasts modern-day power. The original car was treated to a complete rebuild that involved 4,000 hours of painstaking work....
CARS
Robb Report

The ‘World’s First NFT Restaurant’ Is Opening in 2023, Because of Course It is

After infiltrating pretty much every other industry, NFTs have finally entered the world of private dining. VCR Group, a company helmed by American entrepreneur and Resy co-founder Gary Vaynerchuk, has started selling membership to what is being billed as the “first NFT restaurant.” The exclusive Flyfish Club, which is set to open in New York City in 2023, works like any other members-only joint except that your membership card is an NFT purchased via cryptocurrency. For the unversed, a non-fungible token, or NFT, is a unique digital asset that can be securely stored or traded on the blockchain. In this case, a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

This Sicilian Castle from “The Godfather III” Is for Sale

Forget “Emily in Paris” — it’s time to jet off to Sicily. A stunning Italian castle you may have seen on the silver screen is officially on the market. Piazza Agostino Pennisi, which appeared in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather III”, is a 22-bed, 8-bathroom estate located in Sicily. Listed at $6,817,407 with Danila Addario of Italy Sotheby’s International Realty, it dates all the way back to 1800. And if we got to spend some time luxuriating in this coastal Italian beauty, chances are it would be a whole lot more fun than watching “The Godfather III”.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
mansionglobal.com

‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Sheds Los Angeles Mansion for $6.2 Million

Soap opera star Melody Thomas Scott sold her storybook mansion in the Los Angeles area Thursday for $6.14 million, listing records show. Ms. Thomas Scott, who for decades has played Nikki Newman on the long-running soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” owned the home in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood with her producer husband Edward Scott, property records show.
REAL ESTATE
WKRC

Reality star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel lists SoHo loft at $6.995 million

Reality Star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel arrived on the television scene with her runner up finish on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, appeared on eight seasons of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York, and headlined several of her own projects including a talk show on FOX and the competition program The Big Shot with Bethenny, currently streaming on HBO Max. The daughter of Hall of Fame racehorse trainer Bobby Frankel, Bethenny is the mastermind behind lifestyle brand Skinnygirl, which markets everything from salad dressings to jeans, and the author of four self-help books. She sold the cocktail division of SkinnyGirl to Beam Global for $120 Million in 2011. Bethenny is also the founder of disaster relief charity BStrong, which provided assistance for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, the Puebla Earthquake in Mexico City, and distributed PPE to hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Italian
architecturaldigest.com

Kirk Douglas’s Beverly Hills Home Sells For Just Over $9 Million

There are many L.A. homes who’ve been occupied by stars, but few have quite as much to show for it as the late Kirk Douglas’s Beverly Hills home. The property, which features a “walk of fame” with stones that bear signatures of stars ranging from Lucille Ball to Ronald Reagan, has just sold for $9.015 million according to the Wall Street Journal.
REAL ESTATE
architecturaldigest.com

Marlon Wayans Buys $5.3 Million Modern Farmhouse in Encino

Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans, known for his work in Scary Movie and White Chicks, has picked up a brand new modern farmhouse in Encino for $5.3 million. The 5,000 square foot home makes an impression immediately with its multi-textured stone, metal, and wood exterior and glass pivot front door that’s framed by a grand yet simple double-sized doorway.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Peek Inside Drake's Lavish 18,000-Square Foot Beverly Hills Mansion Rental Valued at $65M

Drake already has a lavish custom-made mansion in Toronto, but as a music superstar, he also needs a place to stay in Southern California. The "Girls Want Girls" rapper reportedly rented a $65 million mansion in Beverly Hills last fall, leading to speculation that he might be interested in moving to the area. The Beverly Hills mansion even has a name, Elementi, and was designed by Michael Chen, reports TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
REAL ESTATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kirk Douglas Estate, Which Includes Personal Walk of Fame, Sells for $1.5M Above Asking

Update: Kirk and Ann Douglas’ former home in Beverly Hills has sold for more than $1.5 million above its asking price of $7.495 million. Listing agent Rochelle Atlas Maize says that the property received 31 offers, and, according to The Wall Street Journal, the buyer is Stephen Liu, “an orthopedic surgeon who is founder and chairman of the therapeutic wearables company Forme.” The Beverly Hills home owned by iconic actor Kirk Douglas and his wife, Ann — who passed away within months of each other in 2020 and 2021, each in their 100s — has hit the market. Listed with Rochelle...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Middletown Press

‘Italian Studies’ May Be the Most Immersive Memory Loss Movie Ever Made

It’s an innocent enough question, asked by a young woman sitting outside a recording studio in London. The flicker of panic that plays across the face of the person on the receiving end of it, however — a thirtysomething named Alina (Vanessa Kirby) — suggests something a little darker is lurking behind the answer. The teen had been staring at her while two shoegaze-y singers laid down a track inside, and now, sharing a cig with the Alina in the alley, she suggests that they have met before. There was a party in Manhattan. The older woman has shown up alongside an awkward kid named Simon. They hung out all night. That was her, right?
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: How the Super Villains Returned with VFX Upgrades

When the meta-verse splits apart in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” prompting the return of Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans), major VFX upgrades were obviously required. Fortunately, the super villains felt right at home in the current MCU, thanks to the latest tech advancements in physical-based lighting, simulation, shading, and rendering. Credit Marvel’s production VFX supervisor Kelly Port, who oversaw the cutting-edge work of Digital Domain 3.0, Sony Pictures Imageworks, and Luma Pictures, which did the heavy character lifting. They started from scratch and made improvements while adhering...
MOVIES
Variety

Watch the Restored Trailer for ‘The Godfather’ Ahead of Its 50th Anniversary Release

Paramount Pictures announced that Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” will be returning to theaters for its 50th anniversary at the Dolby Cinema and AMC theaters on Feb. 24, with 4K Ultra HD and digital on March 22. Paramount has released a new trailer for the restored version. The restoration included 1,000 hours of color correction and restoration of the original mono tracks, in addition to 4,000 hours of repairing stains and tears. All three films in the trilogy have been restored under the direction of Coppola. Originally released in 1972, the Academy Award-winning film adaptation of Mario Puzo’s novel is a trilogy that...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sam Adams Dies: Literary Agent To Margaret Atwood, Peter Bogdanovich, Stephen J. Cannell Was 94

Sam Adams, a literary agent whose career began in the postwar years at Warner Bros. and ended with the deal to bring The Handmaid’s Tale to the big screen, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 94. Adams’ client list included Handmaid’s author Margaret Atwood, the recently-deceased Peter Bogdanovich, Saturday Night Fever director John Badham, TV giant Stephen J. Cannell, Oscar-winner Alvin Sargent, Casablanca star Paul Henreid and Nobel laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer. Adams got his start in Hollywood delivering messages at Warner Bros. while he was still at Beverly Hills High School. At Warners, he met the likes of Humphrey...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Robb Report

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy