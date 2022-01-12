Governor pardons Chesapeake man convicted of robbing pizza delivery driver at gunpoint

Brian Faulcon holds his mother, Cynthia, upon returning home after receiving a conditional pardon from Gov. Northam and being freed from prison on Wednesday. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A Chesapeake man convicted in the 2012 armed robbery of pizza delivery driver was released from prison Wednesday after Gov. Ralph Northam gave him a conditional pardon.

Brian Faulcon, now 37, had been incarcerated since April 2018, when his third trial ended with a jury finding him guilty of robbery and a firearm charge. He was sentenced to five years in prison and was scheduled to be released in January 2023.

Faulcon and longtime friend Branden Smith were arrested shortly after the January 2012 robbery. Charges against Smith, however, were later dropped after the delivery driver said she couldn’t be sure if he was involved.

On Wednesday, Smith was among the friends and family who drove to Caroline Correctional Unit in Hanover to greet Faulcon and drive him home. The group cheered and clapped as Faulcon walked out of the prisoncarrying a cardboard box full of belongings, a video of the event showed.

Del. Cliff Hayes, a longtime friend of Faulcon’s family who helped with the pardon process , also was there.

The conditional pardon ordered that Faulcon be immediately released, but didn’t erase his conviction. He is required to serve three years of supervised probation and is prevented from filing any claims related to his criminal case as part of the terms of his pardon.

The robbery occurred in a neighborhood near Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake. A woman working for a local Papa John’s pizza store told police she’d just gotten out of her car to make a delivery when two men wearing hoodies approached and robbed her.

Officers driving to the scene saw Faulcon and Smith run into a house. Police questioned the men, executed a search warrant and arrested them. While the two were handcuffed in separate police cars, the victim was brought over and asked if she recognized them. She positively identified Faulcon, but said she wasn’t sure about Smith.

Faulcon had his own auto detailing business and worked as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the time. His first trial ended with a hung jury and a second was declared a mistrial. He has maintained his innocence since the beginning.

Smith said there were many inconsistencies in the case that should have exonerated his friend. For instance, the delivery driver told police the gun used was silver, while the one belonging to Faulcon that was found in his car was black.

Male DNA evidence found in three of the delivery driver’s pockets that the robber reached into didn’t match Faulcon or Smith.

Smith also questioned the fairness of asking a victim to identify an attacker immediately afterward, when they’re highly emotional, and while the accused is handcuffed. Such tactics are known as “showups.”

