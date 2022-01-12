Laramie County Library System’s Rachael Svoboda Receives Wyoming Library Association’s Outstanding Librarian Award
Laramie County Library System’s Business Services Coordinator Rachael Svoboda received the Wyoming Library Association’s 2021 Outstanding Librarian Award. Given to an individual who utilizes innovative thinking and planning to implement special projects and makes significant contributions to the library and wider community, the award acknowledges a Wyoming library employee who has...www.thecheyennepost.com
