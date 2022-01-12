ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Solving a Ritual Murder in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #18 – Exclusive Preview

StarWars.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Doctor Aphra says, everything she touches she tends to ruin. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #18, the rogue...

www.starwars.com

Comments / 0

Related
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Officially Reunites Wolverine and Deadpool in NEW Series

Marvel fans cannot get enough of Logan (Wolverine) and Wade Wilson (Deadpool) together. And that is for more reasons than the on-screen chemistry of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds and their hilarious off-screen “feud.” The two characters have had a similar love-hate relationship for years, and Marvel just announced they are getting back together this year.
COMICS
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Confirms These Marvel Characters Can't Legally Appear

After The Walt Disney Company absorbed 20th Century Fox you might think that Marvel Studios would have free reign to do anything they want with the characters that have appeared in their decades worth of comics, except for Spider-Man which is still over at Sony. Sadly that is not that case as Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn has confirmed at least two characters that he wants to put in the MCU but legally cannot. As he's said before many, many times, Gunn was asked on Twitter about the possibility of using the character Rom Spaceknight in one of his Guardians movies, sadly, despite the fact that he'd love to, he cant.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Murder#Ritual
BGR.com

First Doctor Strange 2 trailer just leaked – watch it here

A few days ago, some reports said that the first Doctor Strange 2 trailer will drop as a surprise post-credits scene at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. That made a lot of sense, considering that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a key character in the Spider-Man movie. Now that No Way Home has started playing in theaters in certain markets, we’ve witnessed a massive number of leaks that addressed several of the Spider-Man rumors we saw all year long. But they also detailed the film’s post-credits scenes, including a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer surprise.
MOVIES
BGR.com

She-Hulk spoilers claim the new hero might steal Deadpool’s thunder

The first year of MCU Phase 4 has just concluded with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Hawkeye finale. It’ll be a while until Marvel picks up the story again, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to hit theaters next May. When it comes to Disney Plus shows, we’ll see Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk in 2022, but we don’t have any release dates yet. What we do have, however, is a big She-Hulk leak. We don’t have the entire plot, but there is one exciting detail in the leak that might make you forget all about Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). If it wasn’t already clear, you should know that major She-Hulk spoilers might follow below.
MOVIES
Collider

She-Hulk Reportedly Joining ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Game in Upcoming DLC

Ahead of the character getting her own show on Disney+, She-Hulk is joining the cast of the Marvel's Avengers video game as the latest DLC character. Originally leaked by Twitter insider Miller, the addition was confirmed a little early in a now-deleted retweet by veteran voice actress Krizia Bajos, who will voice the character in-game. Crystal Dynamics hasn't revealed anything about the character yet or when she will be added.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Star Wars fans think they've spotted a surprise cameo in The Book of Boba Fett

Warning: The Book of Boba Fett spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!. The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 is here, and it revealed who was behind that assassination attempt on the former bounty hunter, introduced us to two other members of the Hutt clan, and showed us more of Fett's backstory with the Tusken Raiders.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Boba Fett,’ Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Streams Free

Most months bring a healthy mix of both old and new titles and titles that appeal as much to adults as kids to Disney+. This month is a little meager when it comes to new stuff and series and movies with strong grown-up appeal. There’s still a lot to take in, however, including the continuing adventures of a certain bounty hunter. Let’s start there. Buy:Disney+ Subscriptionat$7.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $14...
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

New X-Men Red Comic Will Explore a Planet of Mutants

The last year has been a pretty interesting one for X-Men fans. It’s been a few years now since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and the X-Men along with it. Seeing as the MCU is still barely starting its fourth phase, it seems they won’t be revived for some time. That said, there has been no shortage of action in the Marvel comics. For example, in April of last year, we were shown our first look at a new X-Men line-up. But earlier today, we were shown something much more impressive. The first look at the upcoming X-Men Red comic, which will focus on a planet full of only mutants!
COMICS
Cinema Blend

How The Book Of Boba Fett's Latest Episode May Have Teased The Live-Action Debut Of A Fan-Favorite Star Wars Character

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett. Read at your own risk!. The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett threw a lot of its fans yet another breadcrumb that indicates that it could be preparing for the arrival of a fan-favorite character. There’s reason to believe Doctor Aphra may finally make her live-action debut in Star Wars television. But how can we be sure?
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Actress Jennifer Beals Discusses the Series, How Her Character Is Like Rick from ‘Casablanca’

The Book of Boba Fett is currently streaming on Disney Plus, and one of the most interesting characters we’ve met so far is Madam Garsa Fwip, the owner of the Sanctuary in Mos Espa, played by Jennifer Beals. The actress was recently interviewed by Harper’s BAZAAR about the new show, and could not stop gushing about her character and her experience filming. Before we get into it, a little heads up: even though we are posting this after the release of the second episode of the series, this article does not contain any spoilers from Chapter 2.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

DC Comics Is Still Trying To Make Fans Believe Villain Harley Quinn Is A Hero

After years of learning how to become a better person, Harley Quinn‘s path to redemption in the comics is seemingly complete. The one-time sidekick of the Joker, who made her debut in the seminal Batman: The Animated Series TV show has long been known as a murderous, psychotic and crazy villain, but DC Comics has been attempting to make her a hero in recent year.
COMICS
Inverse

Marvel leak may solve Thor 4's greatest mystery

The next time Marvel fans meet Thor, he’s going to bring a totally new fit to the MCU. And if his latest look adheres to the comics, Thor might actually be more under-powered than what you’d expect from the God of Thunder. What Happened? — On January 7,...
COMICS
StarWars.com

Embrace the Tempest in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm #1 – Exclusive Preview

The name Marchion Ro strikes fear into the hearts of many. But what do we really know about the Eye of the Storm and the leader of the Nihil?. In Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm #1, we step back into the past to learn about the people of Everon, a temperamental tempest planet. Amid the churning storms, the natives embraced the chaos and learned to thrive on the inhospitable world. But always in motion was the squall…
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kingdom Live-Action Movie Sequel Confirms Release Window With New Trailer

Kingdom is coming out with a new live-action film soon, and has dropped the first trailer revealing when the new sequel will be hitting theaters in Japan! Yasuhira Hara's original manga series has been expanding in a number of ways in the past few years. Although the third season of the anime had been delayed due to complications from the ongoing COVID pandemic, it was soon revealed to be such a success that a fourth season is now in the works. All the while, the newest live-action effort for the franchise has been in the works as well.
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Trek: The Mirror War #3

Star Trek: The Mirror War continues this Wednesday, and you can check out the official preview of the third issue below courtesy of IDW Publishing…. Enter the mirror universe of The Next Generation! The Mirror War continues here!. New problems arise as Picard and crew head towards Faundori. With no...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy