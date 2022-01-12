You Bet Your Life economy joke contest and more!

Pitching his would-be Western for the better part of the 2010s, Jeymes Samuel had been in a lot of tough rooms. One of the most nerve-wracking was in customs and immigration at LAX. At the time, Samuel had been flying back and forth between Los Angeles and his native U.K. so much that, he says, he was flagged by immigration. “I said, ‘Listen, I am trying to work here but I am not being paid. I am trying to make a movie.’ They said, ‘What’s the movie?’ ” So, as he did on studio lots and to indie financiers many, many...

