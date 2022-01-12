ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

6-year-old Indiana boy found dead had partially frozen organs, autopsy finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Andy Koval
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6Ir7_0djrjJBs00

GARY, Ind. ( WGN ) — Six-year-old Damari Perry died of hypothermia and was found dead wrapped naked in a trash bag, according to an autopsy report.

Damari’s body was found by FBI agents on Saturday in an alley between Harrison and Van Buren in Gary, Indiana.

According to the report, Damari had partially frozen internal organs and was found “partially charred.” Wang said the charring was determined to be post-mortem and the cause of death was hypothermia.

Prosecutors said the boy’s mother and two of his siblings killed him on his birthday, Dec. 30, at an abandoned Gary home after they developed a plan to punish him for something he’d done the day before.

Tracy police searching for hit-and-run driver that left man severely injured

“He was placed into a cold shower for an extended period of time, held there by family members at the direction of the mother,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. “We believe the mother may have been involved also, and at some point, he became unresponsive, vomited and died.”

Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, among others. She was taken to a hospital after saying she was ill and will be taken to bond court once she is medically discharged.

Damari’s 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah, is charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice. He is being held on a $3 million bond.

Sign up for FOX40’s Daily Newsletter

A juvenile sibling of Damari’s is in custody and also faces a charge in connection with his death.

Authorities said one of his family members made a false missing person’s report last week, days after Damari had already died.

Department of Children and Family Services officials visited the Perry family once in 2021 and previously in 2014.

A GoFundMe on behalf of the father of Damari Perry has been organized. At this time, it has raised over $14,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

IDENTIFIED: Mother suspected of killing her three young children, investigators say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sheriff’s deputies say they have identified the three children who were killed Wednesday and their mother who is suspected of killing them. Investigators from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office identified Patricia Ortiz, 31 of LeGrand, as the person who “took the lives” of her children. The children were identified as […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Van Buren, IN
FOX40

These are the victims of the deadly Bronx fire

Investigators are trying to determine why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city's deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
BRONX, NY
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigate deadly crash at 60th Street and Folsom Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed after being involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in East Sacramento.  Sacramento police said the crash happened near the intersection of 60th Street and Folsom Boulevard just after 1:20 p.m. According to police, it involved two cars and the pedestrian.  The pedestrian, an unidentified woman, was taken […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
FOX40

Ye allegedly punches autograph-seeking fan

Ye, formerly Kanye West, is being investigated over a battery accusation after allegedly punching a fan who asked for his autograph in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry Family#Murder#Organs#Fbi#Wgn#Daily Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Yuba City school closes temporarily due to surge of COVID-19 cases

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) – Yuba City Unified School District officials announced Thursday that Butte Vista Elementary will close temporarily in response to the rising rate of COVID-19 infections. In a bulletin to families, the district said the school would be closed from Friday, Jan. 14, until Monday, Jan. 18, with further information about COVID-19 […]
YUBA CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

California assault weapon owners face registration deadline

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California gun owners starting Thursday are getting a second chance to register and keep a type of firearm that is now illegal to buy under the state’s expanded definition of assault weapons. The registration period is for those who legally bought so-called bullet-button assault weapons. The bullet buttons allow users to rapidly […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy