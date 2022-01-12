ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

ID Released For Victim Of Fatal Shooting In Area

By Kathy Reakes
 1 day ago
New York State Police Photo Credit: NYSP

State Police have released the identity of a man from the area who was fatally shot.

Sullivan County resident Michael A, Hankins, age 29, of Woodridge, was killed around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Shawangunk in Ulster County, said the New York State Police.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Hankins was found outside of a home in Shawangunk when they responded to a report of a shooting.

Following an investigation, Walter D. Post Jr, age 26, of Shawangunk, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Post has been remanded to the Ulster County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

