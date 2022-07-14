ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Shoppers Are Calling This Vitamin C Serum a ‘Real Life Filter’—& It’s Still 33% Off

By Taylor Lane
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30yh4Z_0djrivFv00

Click here to read the full article.

There’s an entire universe of skincare on Amazon, and it’s so vast that it would take light years to go through every product. Even if you filter results to show only the things you’re looking for, it would still take a lot of patience. If you’re on the hunt to find the best vitamin C serum for your skin , let us guide you in the right direction.

TruSkin’s Vitamin C Serum needs to be at the top of your list—it has over 69,000 five-star reviews and is on sale for just $20 during Prime Day . Be sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription to access this stellar deal.

This shopper-loved vitamin C serum improves wrinkles, dullness and uneven skin tone. And thanks to the serum’s formula, shoppers actually see results. Aside from being packed with antioxidants, this vitamin C serum incorporates jojoba oil to soothe the skin and adds an extra dose of moisture to the skin.

So how does it work? Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that holds a laundry list of benefits like brightening the skin, fading away dark spots and even reducing signs of aging. Thanks to its universal benefits, it’s held a consistent place on skincare’s most popular ingredient list. It’s even known as being an extremely effective Skinceuticals dupe. Vitamin C works well with most skin types and can easily be added to your skincare routine alongside your other beloved products.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Swears This TikTok-Viral Vitamin C Serum ‘Changed’ Her Skin—& It’s 20% Off



TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $19.99 (originally $29.99)


Buy Now

Even though vitamin C effectively transforms the skin, it often causes irritation if you are not familiar with using it. If you’re new to using the antioxidant, expect some discomfort until your skin adjusts to it. Also, if you’re using retinol products, make sure to layer in a moisturizer to seal in much-needed hydration that will soothe your skin.

The serum has racked up over 69,000 five-star reviews from shoppers that can’t stop praising its benefits for their skin. It makes skin look so smooth and youthful, that one shopper called it a “real life filter,” and added, “I’ve used this at night for 30 days. I didn’t do a before and after, but I can honestly say that when my kid took a picture of me the other day, it looked like he added a filter. Literally, my skin looks ridiculously better. I’m 40. I grew up a beach baby and live in Las Vegas now, and I’m in the sun daily. I swear on 37 Bibles that this stuff has easily taken off ten years from my face.”

Another reviewer called the brightening serum a “miracle in a bottle.” They wrote that they wanted to fight signs of aging and decided to give the serum a try. “My skin tone has evened out, much brighter, and friends and family has commented that my skin is glowing and that I look younger! Well, that was the whole point wasn’t it?”

After using the serum that doubles as an anti-aging product, shoppers reported that dull skin and fine lines disappeared.

A final user in their 50s was searching to reverse their years of sun damage and creepy skin. “​​ I never thought I would see much results let alone so quickly. I woke up with such glowing skin this morning. And my face feels so soft,” they explained.

More Prime Day 2022 Deals to Shop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0djrivFv00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Ana Just Hinted at the Real Reason She Broke Up With Ben Before He Got Back With J-Lo—It Was ‘Too Much’

A tough journey. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s relationship had a hard fallout. The Knives Out actress revealed new details about her breakup in a new interview with Elle. Ana spoke to Elle for their August issue about her discomfort in Los Angeles and how her relationship with Ben made her want to move out of the city. She described the attention from the paparazzi as “horrible” but since realized that it was “good” because the situation was “one of the reasons why I left L.A.” She explained the effect living in L.A. had on her mental health and hinted it was one of the reasons her relationship with Ben didn’t work. “Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.’ It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. … It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.” She also added that she left social media because of the breakup. “I deleted Twitter years ago. I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together

Click here to read the full article. Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together. The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is  “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also  not “surprised” that Thompson is having...
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

There are many beauty issues you may encounter as your body ages, from thinning hair to dark spots. One such issue is sagging skin due to a loss of collagen over time. Luckily, there are ways to slow this process and even reverse its effects by tightening your skin—including one serum that dermatologists say every woman who wants to maintain a youthful glow should have in her skincare routine.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Jane Fonda Swears By This Anti-Aging Face Serum That ‘Erases’ Lines Within Weeks & It’s on Sale For Only A Few More Hours

Click here to read the full article. Don’t forget, skincare can do hard work while you sleep, too. That’s why finding products that revitalize your skin at night is essential. But who better to take tips from than a veteran actress who consistently looks flawless? Jane Fonda swears by L’Oréal Paris’ Midnight Serum in her nighttime routine, per Grazia. The 84-year-old actress loves to use this anti-aging face serum after removing her makeup to keep her skin deeply hydrated.  Luckily, taking care of wrinkles this time won’t cost a fortune. During the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, this celeb-loved serum is 17 percent off. Better yet,...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Aging Skin#Vitamin C#Skin Types#Skin Tone#Skinceuticals
shefinds

The One Skincare Habit That Makes Dark Spots So Much Worse

Having dark spots is perhaps one of the most common skincare concerns women experience nowadays. More often than not, people tend to splurge on skincare products and treatments that can help avoid and conceal dark spots. When those remedies don’t work, there are some who rely on the power of makeup—which is absolutely okay too.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Love To Break The Rules, So Don’t Stifle Their Rebellious Spirit

Click here to read the full article. Throughout your life, you’ve probably been taught to abide by the rules, listen to authority figures and fall in line. Even though diligent obedience can be a beautiful thing, so is marching to the beat of your own drum! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who break the rules the most, then your rebellious spirit makes this world so much more interesting. Many rules are enforced to protect you from harm and guide our society in the right direction. However, it’s no secret that some of these regulations and expectations can be quite...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—& It’s Still on Sale

Click here to read the full article. It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures done like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!) But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but glorious when it occurs. So, we’re overjoyed to say that one of those needles is on sale. It’s the L’Oreal Paris...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Just Got Married In Vegas—Here’s What We Know About Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Marry me, finally! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just had their wedding in Las Vegas. The Argo director and the Marry Me actress tied the knot in Sin City three months after they announced their engagement in April 2022. TMZ first reported that Bennifer is officially married. The news outlet obtained the couple’s marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on July 16, 2022. The marriage license includes both of their legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Sources close to the couple also confirm that the two did indeed get married in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

5 Walmart Prime Day deals you need to shop before it’s too late

Amazon’s not your only source of Prime Day deals, as competitors like Walmart have launched their own discounts to try to sway shoppers to their online storefronts. However, since there are so many offers from the retailer, it’s hard to keep up. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Walmart Prime Day deals that you can shop right now, though you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of them because they may disappear at any moment.
SHOPPING
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Khloé & Tristan Are Expecting a 2nd Baby Together 7 Months After He Fathered Another Woman’s Son

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Unexpected Eye Cream No One Should Be Using Over 40 (It Makes Wrinkles Worse!)

This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 8, 2019. Ask any dermatologist and he or she will tell you that using an eye cream in your daily skincare routine is one of the best preventative anti-aging measures. Eye creams are designed to target the thin, delicate skin under your eyes that often show the first signs of aging–crow’s feet, fine lines, under-eye bags, to name a few. Without one, that skin can start to age prematurely and consequently, make the rest of your face look older as well.
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

Finally, a Natural Way to Noticeably Plump Your Lips

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Smile! Okay, now snap a photo. This is actually going to be your “before” picture. If you have dry, chapped, wrinkled or thin lips, we’re about to introduce you to the product that will produce your “after”!
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

This ‘Magical’ Cream Reverses Sun Damage & Corrects Skin Tone For Under $20

Click here to read the full article. If you want to know the truth about a product, head to the reviews. You can always tell the difference between someone who’s, well, a bot, versus someone who’s genuinely excited about the product and just had to share it with the rest of the world. The latter is definitely the case with RoC’s five-in-one anti-aging moisturizer that has SPF built right in. “I’m 47 and get told repeatedly that I have a baby face and look younger as I get older,” wrote one shopper. “This cream is my base and a staple.” As if...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

58K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy