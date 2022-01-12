ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

6-year-old boy found dead in Indiana had partially frozen organs, autopsy finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Andy Koval
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2HDI_0djritUT00

GARY, Ind. ( WGN ) — Six-year-old Damari Perry died of hypothermia and was found dead wrapped naked in a trash bag, according to an autopsy report.

Damari’s body was found by FBI agents on Saturday in an alley between Harrison and Van Buren in Gary, Indiana.

According to the report, Damari had partially frozen internal organs and was found “partially charred.” Wang said the charring was determined to be post-mortem and the cause of death was hypothermia.

Prosecutors said the boy’s mother and two of his siblings killed him on his birthday, Dec. 30, at an abandoned Gary home after they developed a plan to punish him for something he’d done the day before.

‘Pokemon Go’-playing cops were fired justly, court finds

“He was placed into a cold shower for an extended period of time, held there by family members at the direction of the mother,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. “We believe the mother may have been involved also, and at some point, he became unresponsive, vomited and died.”

Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, among others. She was taken to a hospital after saying she was ill and will be taken to bond court once she is medically discharged.

Damari’s 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah, is charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice. He is being held on a $3 million bond.

If you test positive on an at-home test, do you need to report it?

A juvenile sibling of Damari’s is in custody and also faces a charge in connection with his death.

Authorities said one of his family members made a false missing person’s report last week, days after Damari had already died.

Department of Children and Family Services officials visited the Perry family once in 2021 and previously in 2014.

A GoFundMe on behalf of the father of Damari Perry has been organized. At this time, it has raised over $14,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGET

IDENTIFIED: Merced County mother suspected of killing her three young children, investigators say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sheriff’s deputies say they have identified the three children who were killed Wednesday and their mother who is suspected of killing them. Investigators from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office identified Patricia Ortiz, 31 of LeGrand, Calif., as the person who “took the lives” of her children. The children were identified […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man shot while inside his vehicle in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot in his vehicle on Thursday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 12:30 p.m. BPD responded to the area of Wible and Wilson Roads for reports of a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they said they located a man who had […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Louisiana man killed on Buck Owens Boulevard identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that was struck and killed by a vehicle on Buck Owens Boulevard Monday night. Kevin Bernard Meyers, 55, of Baton Rogue, La., was hit on Buck Owens Boulevard near Gilmore Avenue just before 9 p.m. and pronounced dead in the scene. Officials said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Van Buren, IN
KGET

Man pleads no contest in Bakersfield gas station shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who twice stood trial in connection with a gas station shooting pleaded no contest Thursday to assault charges. The Superior Court website says Julio Munoz pleaded no contest to two counts of assault with a firearm on a person. Charges of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied motor […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arrests in Visalia triple homicide lead to ‘criminal enterprise’ bust

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — In a joint press conference Thursday, state and local officials announced the arrest of suspects said to be involved in the 2020 deaths of three teens in Visalia. California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, and Eastern District Assistant U.S. Attorney […]
VISALIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
KGET

Bakersfield man gets 6 years in deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a 2019 shooting was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison. Jose Santiago Velasquez, 52, entered the no-contest plea in November, court records show, and charges of second-degree murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and recklessly discharging a firearm were dismissed. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in east Bakersfield shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man killed in a shooting in east Bakersfield on Sunday has been identified as Fernando R. Bustamenteo of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of Oregon Street and Miller Street for a report of a shooting at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry Family#Organs#Murder#Fbi#Wgn
KGET

Bakersfield police search for catalytic converter theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect they said is linked to a catalytic converter theft that happened on the 5800 block of Woodmere Drive. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07, about190 pounds, with a medium complexion, black hair, a black mustache, wearing black shirt, khaki […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police search for suspect in Super Taco burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect they said is linked to a burglary that happened at the Super Taco on Truxtun Avenue on Oct. 27, 2021. The suspect is described as white, age 28 to 38, slim build, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap. If you […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 8 years on pimping charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A San Francisco man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison after pleading no contest to pimping a woman who was in Bakersfield. Antonio Videau, 33, entered the no-contest plea in November and charges of human trafficking and pandering by procuring were dismissed, according to court records. He has total […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigates shooting in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning in southeast Bakersfield. Around 3:50 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Karen Place and Rexland Drive. On the scene, they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

KCSO limits in-person responses due to rising COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced they will limit its in-person responses due to the current spread of COVID-19 in the community. KCSO said in a news release it will be limiting “unnecessary in-person contact to ensure deputies are available when there’s an in-progress crime or life-threatening call.” The sheriff’s office […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 suspects wanted for armed robbery at recycling center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery in south Bakersfield. BPD said the robbery happened on Jan. 3 at around 11:54 a.m. at Rick’s Recycling, located at 2200 S. Union Ave. The suspects are described as two men in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy