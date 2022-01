Skin cancer is currently the most common type of cancer within the United States. Melanoma is the most dangerous form of skin cancer; however, it is less common than most other types of skin cancer. While factors such as genetics, race, and age play a part– anyone is at risk of developing the disease. It is therefore important that preventative measures are taken at all times and that overexposure to ultraviolet rays is avoided.

