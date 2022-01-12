ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Morning Show

By Quinci LeGardye
Harper's Bazaar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morning Show is officially coming back for a third season. Apple TV+ announced the renewal of its flagship drama this week, two months after the Season 2 finale ended on a major cliffhanger. The workplace drama stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as news anchors navigating workplace tensions and the...

www.harpersbazaar.com

