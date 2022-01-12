ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 10-year triumph: how Tamara Rojo transformed English National Ballet

 1 day ago

The dancer, choreographer and artistic director has shown great ambition and had an astonishing impact at the company. Right now, Tamara Rojo is putting the finishing touches to...

sfcv.org

Tamara Rojo Named Artistic Director of San Francisco Ballet

Tamara Rojo has been named artistic director of the San Francisco Ballet, to succeed Helgi Tomasson at the end of the year, when Tomasson retires after 37 years in that position. Rojo, 47, is CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) and has served as artistic director of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Slipped Disc

Just in: San Fran snatch Tamara Rojo

San Francisco Ballet has just hired Tamara Rojo, 47, as its artistic director. She is presently head of English National Ballet. The Spanish ex-dancer will be SFB’s first female chief.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Telegraph

Why every arts company needs a Tamara Rojo

When Tamara Rojo announced she was stepping down as the head of English National Ballet on Tuesday, she made a surprising comment to the press. She said she regretted “the times when I haven’t been brave”. Anyone who is at all familiar with the career of the Spanish director and former dancer will know that she has a reputation for being something of a lioness, who has run ENB for the past decade with a rod of iron.
PERFORMING ARTS
The Guardian

Raymonda reborn: Tamara Rojo on ditching the sexism, Arab stereotypes, and 32 one-legged jumps

When people talk about modernising classic ballets, it usually means taking popular stories and creating new steps for them. But Tamara Rojo is trying the opposite. In her first creation for English National Ballet, Raymonda, she’s keeping the original steps and rewriting the story, turning an 1898 ballet set in the Crusades into a new production inspired by Florence Nightingale and the Crimean war.
THEATER & DANCE
