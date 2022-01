On Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at approximately 7:38 p.m., Naperville Police Officers responded to a 911 call in the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue. The 911 caller reported that a subject there was suicidal and had access to guns. As officers were arriving and securing the area, the male subject exited the apartment and discharged a firearm into the air. Officers were able to assist a female with exiting the apartment and the male subject retreated into the apartment. The Naperville Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team were called and responded to the scene. Over the course of several hours Naperville Police personnel secured the immediate area and were ultimately able to take the subject into custody without further incident. The female victim suffered minor injuries as it related to this incident. There were several firearms also recovered from the apartment.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO