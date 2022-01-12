ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

John Collins on frustrations with role in Atlanta amid trade rumors: 'This is where I want to be'

By Jasper Jones
 1 day ago

Hawks forward John Collins has had his name in the news this week after a report from NBA insider Shams Charania on Monday , that Collins is "growing increasingly frustrated” with his role in Atlanta and “oftentimes has felt his voice unheard” amid the teams’ struggles this.

According to Shams report, Collins could potentially be used as a piece in a trade for Ben Simmons, along with Cam Reddish. In his interview with one of Charania's colleagues, Chris Kirschner, the 24-year-old forward admitted being dissatisfied about his role on offense.

Collins pointed out that he has the lowest usage rate of his career this season since his rookie season as a reason for his offensive struggles. However, Collins is not using this as an excuse to ask for the ball more, but he does want a clearly defined role from head coach Nate McMillian.

"I’m not sitting here complaining and saying I need more touches of the ball, or I need to score more points or need more shots. I’ve never complained about that,” Collins said. “All I’ve said, specifically, if there’s a way that I feel like is beneficial for everybody — and not just myself — is for us to be used in the correct way. That’s the angle I’m taking. If I’m saying it, it’s for us. I just want to be put in the best position to succeed, and that’s it. I feel like I’ve sacrificed and have continued to sacrifice as much as I can for the team. I just want to make sure that’s clear.”

Collins continues, admitting that the struggles of the team as a whole may have a correlation with the role he's in this season and why there are rumors that the Hawks want Simmons from Philly.

“Of course. Everything is harder. My lunches and dinners taste worse. Going to sleep is harder. Everything is worse when you lose. When you win, it covers up a lot of s–t. When you lose, it uncovers a lot of s–t. When you lose, you want the situation to be fixed and figure out a way to handle it, but I know a lot of s–t starts to eke out when you lose like we have. That’s the type of s–t that happens when you’re losing. It’s part of the job.”

With the Hawks looking less than stellar compared to their surprise run last season and with trade rumors surrounding him, Collins remains positive despite it, telling Kirschner that he wants to remain in Atlanta.

"No. That’s why it’s frustrating when I’m mentioned in those kinds of (trade rumors). It always makes my fans, teammates and the organization not know where I might stand. I can’t be responsible for how someone feels when they’re processing what they’re reading. What I’m upset about is, sometimes, I can’t control my own narrative. I do my best to do so, but it’s part of the job. In terms of the Hawks and Atlanta, I don’t need to talk about it because I’ve talked about it enough. This is where I want to be.”

Collins may not have anything to worry about as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says John Collins wouldnt move the needle enough to warrant the Sixers to move ahead with trade talks.

The trade deadline is less than a month away, ending on February 10th at 3 p.m. EST.

