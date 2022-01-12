John Mara admits embarrassment, must earn back trust of Giants fans

As Giants fans celebrated on Tuesday that Joe Judge would no longer be the head coach of the team, the question now on the minds of every fan is: what next?

The Giants have fired their head coach three times in the last five years and will also need a new general manager in place with the retirement of Dave Gettleman.

Giants owner John Mara met with reporters on Wednesday to address some of the concerns but candidly admitted he’s lost the faith of the fan base when asked why fans should trust him that things will be different this time around.

“Well, I haven’t given them any reason to believe that,” he said . “It’s up to Steve [Tisch] and I to make the right choices going forward and earn back their trust. That is not going to be an overnight process.”

The Giants have had just one winning season since winning the Super Bowl 10 years ago during the 2011 season — and that came in 2016, the last time they made the playoffs.

Despite five straight losing seasons, with many low points that have come with them, Mara said that this is the most embarrassed he has been of the state of the Giants.

“Honestly, I would have to say yes. Yes it is,” he said . “I kept thinking during the season we had hit rock bottom, then each week it got a little worse.”

Mara also hinted at mistakes in the hiring process in the past. When asked about the GM and head coach being a package deal, he stressed that the organization would require patience in who they hire for those positions.

“I want to go through a complete process and interview as many people as possible,” he said . “I don’t want to rush into anything. We’ve made that mistake in the past.”

He did, however, acknowledge that he believes Judge will be a good head coach in the NFL and that there was not one moment or incident that ultimately led to the decision to fire him, but a culmination of things.

“I very badly wanted to [be more patient] this year, but I just didn’t see any end in sight,” he said.

Mara added that he felt the franchise was in a hole so deep that could not dig a clear path out of it without a clean slate.

“We really needed to start from the ground up,” he said.

All Giants fans can do now is just hope he really does put the right people in place this time.

