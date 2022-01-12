Drink-spiking is at ‘epidemic’ levels in UK, campaigners tell MPs

Care home “pubs” boosted the spirits of residents cut off from their loved ones during the coronavirus lockdowns, a survey of more than 4,000 care workers suggests.More than half of care home staff surveyed by Carehome.co.uk said socialising in their home’s drinking hole had helped with residents’ wellbeing.One in four staff said their care home had created or enhanced their pub during lockdown, with a fifth saying residents had used the pub on a daily basis.Three-quarters of the 4,048 UK respondents said they had formed a stronger bond with residents when homes were closed to visitors.A previous survey last year...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO