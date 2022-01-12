ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Drink-spiking is at ‘epidemic’ levels in UK, campaigners tell MPs

INS News
 1 day ago

Up to 15% of women and 7% of men have been spiked with alcohol or drugs, select committee...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UK must be poised to introduce swift Covid curbs, says NHS leader

Boris Johnson must be ready to restrict social mixing to stop hospitals being overwhelmed by an Omicron-driven surge in Covid cases, a senior NHS leader has said. The rapid spread of the new variant means the prime minister may have to introduce “tighter restrictions, at real speed” to reduce the number of people falling ill with Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Refinery29

Work Stress Made Me Self-Harm: The Grim State Of UK Midwifery

Leah* is a 27-year-old midwife with six years’ experience. But the stress of the job has forced her to take a step back and she is now studying part-time to become a teacher. She continues to work part-time while raising her two children. Leah came back to work from...
HEALTH
arcamax.com

UK tinkers with COVID measures as omicron cases spike

The U.K. is trying various strategies to limit the impact of record high COVID-19 cases on health care and other sectors, while attempting to stay true to a vow to avoid new lockdowns. Among the latest moves, Boris Johnson’s government is developing contingency plans to help companies and supply chains...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

GPs offered teenage patients with autism and Down’s syndrome ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during routine appointments at the height of the Covid pandemic – leaving some confused and upset, parents reveal

Teenagers with autism and Down's syndrome were offered 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders during routine appointments with their GP during the pandemic, it has emerged. Many parents believe their child has been 'discriminated against' and say they were only asked about the order because of their learning disability. The DNR orders...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violence Against Women#Drugs#Uk#Alcohol#House Of Commons
The Independent

Care home ‘pubs’ boosted residents’ morale during lockdowns

Care home “pubs” boosted the spirits of residents cut off from their loved ones during the coronavirus lockdowns, a survey of more than 4,000 care workers suggests.More than half of care home staff surveyed by Carehome.co.uk said socialising in their home’s drinking hole had helped with residents’ wellbeing.One in four staff said their care home had created or enhanced their pub during lockdown, with a fifth saying residents had used the pub on a daily basis.Three-quarters of the 4,048 UK respondents said they had formed a stronger bond with residents when homes were closed to visitors.A previous survey last year...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Health bosses deny imposing ‘swingeing’ cuts in children’s beds

Bosses at Scotland’s largest health board have rejected claims they have imposed “swingeing” cuts in the number of beds for children.NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde insisted that Labour’s claim of a 40% cut in paediatric beds over the last decade was “clearly wrong”.Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie accused the board of inflicting a “hammer blow to paediatric care” at the Royal Hospital for Children, saying the average number of available, staffed, paediatric beds fell from 200 in 2011-12 to 120 in 2020-2021.But a spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “The actual figures for average staffed available beds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Spike in hospitalizations in UK blamed on new lockdown hobbies

DIY, gardening, pet-related injuries, and incidents in playgrounds all contributed to the increased demand for hospital treatment in the UK. According to the latest data, thousands of UK residents needed a hospital treatment during COVID-19 lockdown after taking up new pastimes as they were forced to stay at home due to pandemic-fueled restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Will the UK’s Covid booster campaign pick up speed in January?

Official data shows the number of people getting boosted in the UK fell to just over 100,000 on Sunday, compared with highs of more than 900,000 before Christmas when on some days people were queueing for hours to get vaccinated. Asked about the slowdown, the government’s vaccine minister, Maggie Throup, said the Christmas break and public holidays were key factors. So will this week see higher numbers coming forward or are there other factors at play?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK deputy medical chief Van-Tam to step down in March

England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam one of the scientists who led the U.K.’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, will leave his role in March, the government said Thursday. Van-Tam became a household name for his frequent appearances at the government’s televised COVID-19 news briefings, and is known for his no-nonsense style and engaging analogies that helped explain the coronavirus to the public.He gained popularity with his soccer analogies — he warned for example that the “final whistle hasn’t blown” for the pandemic in November. Earlier, he compared positive vaccine trials to scoring in a penalty shoot-out,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Covid-19 self-isolation period in England to be cut to five full days – Javid

The amount of time people with Covid-19 in England have to spend in self-isolation is to be cut to five full days, the Health Secretary has said.Sajid Javid told MPs in the House of Commons that UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data showed “that around two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by the end of day five”.He added: “After reviewing all of the evidence, we’ve made the decision to reduce the minimum self-isolation period to five full days in England.“From Monday, people can test twice before they go – leaving isolation at the start of day six.“These two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Cancer sufferer who was told to 'grow up' and 'don't be a baby' when he took weekends off following 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment wins £40,000 for unfair dismissal

A cancer sufferer has won more than £40,000 after he was told by his boss 'don't be a baby' for saying he couldn't work weekends due to his illness. Steve Pointon was just 36 when he was first diagnosed with the disease and had to undergo a 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment regime while his managers continually complained about his performance.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
popville.com

Vaccine Requirements will be required starting January 15 at Restaurants, Bars, Indoor entertainment and exercise establishments per the Mayor

“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6AM certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The timeline for vaccine requirements is as follows:”. Proof of vaccination will be required at:. Acceptable types of proof of...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy