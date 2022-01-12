ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Trent Brown: ‘Embarrassed’ Bills tried to ‘make a point’ in last meeting with Patriots

By Andy Hart
WEEI Sports Radio
 1 day ago

The first time the Patriots and Bills met this season in Buffalo, New England ran the ball 46 times on the way to the 14-10 victory while Mac Jones attempted just three passes in game-altering windy conditions.

The performance infamously had a Buffalo reporter asking Bills’ safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde if they were embarrassed by what they’d allowed New England to do.

A couple weeks later, Buffalo seemed to take a far more physical approach in a 33-22 win in Foxborough that got a bit chippy at times, including both Trent Brown and David Andrews getting drawn into post-play personal foul penalties.

During a Wednesday morning Zoom call reporters, Brown agreed with the idea that the Bills focused on proving their physicality in the game at Gillette Stadium.

“I don’t think you are reading too much into it. I think it is what it is. It was definitely a much different ball game,” Brown said. “I think they were, the first time we played them were pretty much I think and rightfully, they probably felt a bit embarrassed. But also felt like they probably beat themselves a little bit. So I think the second game they wanted to come out and make a point that they can play the run or whatever. But they won, we lost. That’s all that mattered.”

And that’s truly all that will matter in the third rubber match this Saturday night on Super Wild Card Weekend in Buffalo. The game is expected to be played in extreme cold conditions, with feel-like temperatures below zero. Toughness and physicality – or a lack of it -- will likely be on display once again for both sides.

This time, though, Brown, his linemates and the Patriots will be focused on dictating the physicality of the game without crossing the line.

“I think we just have keep our composure and leave it all between the whistles and get back to the huddle. That’s it,” Brown said.

While some on the outside may point to this game as one that might fall on the big shoulders of the offensive line more than usual, Brown doesn’t necessarily see it that way.

“That’s every week,” Brown said simply.

Which team is more physical? Which team can turn that physicality into a winning formula to advance in the postseason? We’ll find out Saturday night in Buffalo.

