Patriots didn’t see any attendance drop with Mac Jones instead of Brady

The Patriots transitioning from Tom Brady to Mac Jones didn’t have any impact on their bottom line, at least this season. New England was one of only 13 teams NFL to not experience an attendance decline from 2019 to 2021, according to Sports Business Journal .

In fact, their average attendance didn’t change at all.

The Patriots averaged 65,878 fans per game this season, which is the same number they averaged in 2019, the last time fans were allowed at Gillette Stadium. That speaks volumes about the loyalty of Patriots fans, and also the impact of playing meaningful football. Though the Patriots dropped three of their final four games, their midseason seven-game winning streak ensured that games would matter in December.

Gillette Stadium is often referred to as the house that Brady built, and that remains true today. The Patriots wouldn’t be considered one of the premier franchises in the NFL without Tom Brady’s incredible success.

But there was the question of whether Brady’s absence would negatively impact attendance. It seems like the intrigue of seeing a first-round pick under center and record-setting free agent class offset any frustration fans felt over Brady’s departure.

There’s also the fact that Brady left two years ago. These attendance numbers probably would’ve looked different last season, as the Patriots limped to a 7-9 finish with Cam Newton.

Speaking of Brady, he’s unsurprisingly sparked a football renaissance in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers saw their attendance increase by 21.9% when compared to 2019.