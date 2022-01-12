ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Francis claims Paris Hilton ‘started beating’ him during 2003 breakup

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago
Joe Francis alleged that Paris Hilton "hit" him in the midst of a breakup. FilmMagic; Getty Images

Joe Francis claims Paris Hilton “started beating” him after he allegedly tried breaking up with her back in 2003.

“I swear to God, I had to call the security of [the hotel], and then she started beating me, because she was drunk,” Francis, 48, alleged on Wednesday’s episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

The “Girls Gone Wild” founder continued, “And then, I had Nicky [Hilton] staying in my room and Nicole Richie staying in my room, and I’m like, ‘Look Nicky, I’m going to kick your sister out of the room right now. And if she hits me again, I’m calling the security, and I’m going to have my security, take her out.’”

Francis – who was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2020 for an unrelated dispute – claimed that Hilton, 40, “hit [him] again,” which prompted him to have his security escort her into the hallway. However, he said Hilton allegedly found her way back to his suites and was “beating down the door all night.”

“That’s the craziest woman I’ve ever dated, ever,” Francis said. “She’s out of her mind. A hundred percent out of her mind. When I broke up with Paris Hilton, she told me that I couldn’t break up with her because she was Paris Hilton.”

Hilton and Francis briefly saw each other in 2003.

Yontef then asked Francis if he thinks Hilton’s current marriage to Carter Reum will last, to which he bluntly responded, “No way in hell.”

Hilton previously denied that she and Francis ever dated. After Francis’ home was burglarized in 2004, Hilton told LAPD (per NBC News) that he was “not [her] ex-boyfriend.” The outlet also reported that when asked if Francis was someone she dated, Hilton said “no.”

Regarding Francis’ most recent allegations made on the podcast, a source close to Hilton told Page Six that they’re “not true.”

“It’s actually quite the opposite,” the source added.

Page Six has reached out to Hilton’s rep for comment.

Francis also expressed his doubts about Hilton’s current marriage.

Hilton and Reum, also 40, tied the knot on Nov. 11, 2021, at her late grandfather’s $61 million California estate.

The couple had a formal reception that night, followed by an additional two-day celebration including everything from a Santa Monica Pier takeover to an intimate performance by Macy Gray.

“Celebrating the New Year in Paradise with my love! 🥰” Hilton later wrote on Instagram on Jan. 1, sharing pics from the Maldives. “So excited going in to 2022 as Husband and Wife! ✨🌅 👩🏼‍❤️‍👨🏻✨.”

