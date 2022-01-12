ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavers help restore Minnesota ecosystems

Cover picture for the articleSince being reintroduced to Minnesota about 70 years ago, beavers have provided a wealth of ecosystem services that continue to this day. Researchers say the information they’ve uncovered can help managers who want to return the species to ecosystems elsewhere. Studies have shown that, as ecosystem engineers, beavers...

