Public Health

New study reveals sleep disordered breathing can make you more vulnerable to COVID-19

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sleep Doctor Dr. Michael Breus joined us to discuss a new study...

MedicalXpress

Do you have 'COVID-somnia'? These sleep tips might help

(HealthDay)—If the pandemic is causing you to lose sleep at night, you're not alone. About 56% of Americans say they have what experts have dubbed "COVID-somnia," an increase in sleep disturbances. Of people reporting these disturbances, 57% say they're having trouble falling or staying asleep. About 46% are sleeping...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Shows That Cannabis Compounds Can Prevent COVID Infection

At first, the COVID pandemic has been extremely frightening. One of the reasons was that there was no cure for the disease. Meanwhile, humanity managed to come up with both medicine and vaccines to tackle the coronavirus. And it’s exhilarating to learn that even today, in 2022, medical researchers have...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Common Cold Gives Protection Against Covid 19, New Study Reveals

There have been a lot of assumptions regarding what could offer us protection against the novel virus and the disease that it can trigger, Covid 19. Amidst all kinds of speculation, a new study reveals something pretty impressive and exciting at the same time. The publication The Daily Wire just...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Study Shows the Food You Eat Is Linked to COVID-19 Symptom Severity

Diet based mitigation may be used hand in hand with vaccination against Covid-19. The links between diet-related diseases and Covid-19 is now widely accepted based on scientific evidence. In this regard, obesity has been identified by the CDC as a strong risk factor for severe COVID-19 illness. Still, scientists trying to understand why Covid19 had mild symptoms in some and much more severe symptoms in others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mckinneyonline.com

Can COVID-19 make your pain worse?

The U.S has had over 50 million cases and more than 800 thousand deaths at the time of writing this blog while the jighly infectious omicron variant is emrging now. SARS-CoV-2 infection can cause longer term symptoms:. According to the CDC Post-COVID conditions are a wide range of new, returning,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

New study reveals stark COVID risks for unvaccinated pregnant women and their babies

A study looking at health data across the entire population of Scotland found that pregnant women who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and caught the disease were much more likely to suffer severe complications — for themselves and their infants — than those who had been vaccinated and got COVID. Yet despite the growing evidence, vaccination rates among pregnant women remained much lower compared to the general population.
WORLD
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19 can cause kidney damage, study finds

In a new study from the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen, researchers found the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infects the kidneys and contributes to tissue scarring. The developed scar tissue in the infected kidneys may suggest a possible impact on kidney health in the long term. The fact that the coronavirus can result in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Sleep-disordered breathing in early pregnancy linked to insulin resistance

Sleep-disordered breathing in early pregnancy is associated with insulin resistance or difficulty clearing glucose from the blood, suggests a small study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The results strengthen the link between sleep-disordered breathing, which includes pauses or slowing of breathing during sleep, and gestational diabetes. They also suggest that screening pregnant women, particularly those with overweight or obesity, for sleep-disordered breathing could identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their diabetes risk.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Study Reveals New Link Between Myocarditis and Covid 19 Vaccine

Myocarditis and Covid 19 vaccines have caused a lot of controversies. Below, this new study specifically provides more evidence on the relationship between Myocarditis and Covid 19. HealthThoroughFare revealed that, in its abstract, the study states that:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old man who developed chest pain 5 days after...
SCIENCE
The Verge

A chatbot could help prevent eating disorders, new study finds

A chatbot may help reduce the likelihood a person develops an eating disorder, according to a new study. For women at a high risk for an eating disorder, going through a dialogue with a bot developed by researchers reduced concern over body weight and shape — a factor that contributes to their risk.
FITNESS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

This Omicron Covid symptom can cause a 'scary' impact on your sleep – here's what you need to know

What started out as a virus defined by a cough and a fever has diversified almost exponentially since it arrived on the scene in late 2019. Now, people with Covid-19 can report a range of side effects, from a loss of taste or small to developing conjunctivitis, and while it is widely believed that Omicron, the latest variant of the virus, triggers much milder symptoms in many sufferers, it can also have a rather ‘scary’ impact on your sleep.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stanford Daily

15 places you can sleep if your roommate tests positive for COVID-19

Oh no! Your roomie just tested positive for COVID-19, and now you’re scrambling to find a place to sleep because of the University’s “isolate in place” order. Never fear, for we’ve got plenty of great suggestions as to where you can find a better temporary living space than your dorm’s cold, hard couches.
STANFORD, CA
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

