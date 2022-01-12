ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 Intriguing Names Top The List Of Vikings’ Coaching Candidates

By Kenneth Teape
NFL Analysis Network
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings were one of the teams to take part in NFL Black Monday, as they parted ways with head coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer had been head coach of the team for eight seasons, leading them to three playoff appearances. Known for his excellent defensive schemes, the Vikings...

www.nflanalysis.net

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Vegas has officially set the odds on the next Vikings head coach

We knew it wouldn't take long and Vegas never disappoints. We now have official odds on who will be the favorite to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings...and the leader in the clubhouse may not surprise you... A familiar face in Eric Bieniemy at the top of...
NFL
skornorth.com

Cowboys’ VP of player personnel won’t interview with Vikings, expected to stay in Dallas

You can cross one potential candidate for the Vikings’ general manager’s job off the list. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the Cowboys, according to Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV. McClay isn’t among the eight NFL executives the Vikings have requested permission to talk to about their GM position. The job opened Monday when Rick Spielman was fired, along with coach Mike Zimmer.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
zonecoverage.com

The Eagles and Vikings Went Down Separate Paths After the NFC Championship Game

Let’s flashback for a second. The Minnesota Vikings were coming off a thrilling win over the New Orleans Saints before losing 38-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 NFC Championship. The Vikings relied heavily on defense. They had so much cap space that they could take on Sam...
NFL
iheart.com

Carolina Panthers request to interview divisive Vikings assistant for OC

With the Vikings taking the big plunge to begin their search for both a head coach and general manager as their offseason begins, it becomes easy to forget that other teams out there are looking to replace assistant coaches who have either moved on or were relieved of their duties after the regular season wrapped.
NFL
CBS Sports

How to fix the Vikings in 2022: Hire an offensive mind, shop Kirk Cousins and pour resources into old 'D'

The Vikings haven't made the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2008-2009, when Brad Childress was coach and Adrian Peterson and Percy Harvin were starring for the team. The pairing of coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, which began in 2014, kept Minnesota from bottoming out, as the club never finished with fewer than seven wins. But postseason success was hard to come by, with just two playoff wins in eight years. Now, Zimmer and Spielman are out. The reset button has been pushed.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Patterson
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Aaron Rodgers
nfltraderumors.co

Vikings Put In Requests To Interview Four For GM Opening

According to Jonathan Jones, the Minnesota Vikings have put in a request to interview Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook for their general manager opening. Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings also put in interview requests for Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf and Browns Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, while Adam Schefter reports the Vikings want to interview vice President of player personnel John Spytek.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Coaching Rumors Begin Trickling In

For the most part, it has been all quiet on the hiring front. Consider it the calm before the storm. The Vikings coaching rumors are beginning. Per Jason La Canfora, the Vikings will be bringing in former Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson. As we all remember, he was the man in charge of the Eagles team that absolutely thrashed Minnesota in the NFC Championship game. There’s a long way to go, but it would be an interesting hire. One thing he said near the end in Philly is that he wanted to have more authority to help make major decisions: “I want to be a part of the evaluation process. I want to be a voice that’s heard, and I want to have that collaborative communication with Howie and his staff and be a part of that process.” Anyone who listened to Mark Wilf’s press conference knows how much he emphasized both communication and collaboration.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings have pointed to five candidates as names to watch for general manager position

The first two days of the Vikings' general manager and coaching searches have played out relatively quietly, with executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski, chief operating officer Andrew Miller and co-directors of player personnel Ryan Monnens and Jamaal Stephenson huddling with team ownership to form a list of candidates.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Cut One, Extend One, Trade One: Vikings Writers Weigh In

The offseason is the time for misguided hope, golfing, naps, and roster speculation. It’s this reality that is prompting me to both nap more and pursue the roster questions we’re all interested in. Foremost on the minds of many fans rests in what the Minnesota Vikings will do with several of their highly-paid, talented players.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Coaching#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfl Black#Pro Football Focus#Kansas City Chiefs#The Chiefs And Bills
Bring Me The News

Is there a scenario where Kirk Cousins sticks around?

MINNEAPOLIS/ZOOM — Asked twice about his future in the final week of the regular season, Kirk Cousins gave few details but offered up a basic wish: He’d like to remain a Minnesota Viking. That’s the right thing to say when you’re under contract for $45 million, and a...
NFL
theScore

Report: Vikings request to interview Eagles exec Catherine Raiche

The Minnesota Vikings requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche for their vacant general manager position, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. This is believed to be the first GM interview request for a woman in NFL history, according to Garafolo. Raiche joined the Eagles in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Vikings request interviews with three G.M. candidates

The Vikings have put in requests for three candidates for their General Manager vacancy. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings want to talk to Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf and Browns executives Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Glenn Cook. Wolf, Adofo-Mensah and Cook also are on the Bears’ list of candidates.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings head coach and GM tracker: Latest news, rumors, and candidates

After the departures of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman, who will the Minnesota Vikings select to be the team’s new head coach and general manager?. Many were expecting the Minnesota Vikings to part with head coach Mike Zimmer after the end of the 2021 season, so it wasn’t a surprise when the team made this decision on Monday. However, the Vikings also decided to show general manager Rick Spielman the door, and this was a move that surprised a lot of people, including Spielman.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB on Crusade to Prove Kirk Cousins Is the Team’s Problem

The man who backed up Brett Favre during the Minnesota Vikings 2009 season is not impressed with current quarterback Kirk Cousins’ tenure in Minnesota. Early this week, the Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer, cleaning house for a new era. And Vikings ex-QB2, Sage Rosenfels, who never attempted a regular season pass for the franchise, believes Minnesota jettisoned the wrong man.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy