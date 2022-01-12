4 Intriguing Names Top The List Of Vikings’ Coaching Candidates

For the most part, it has been all quiet on the hiring front. Consider it the calm before the storm. The Vikings coaching rumors are beginning. Per Jason La Canfora, the Vikings will be bringing in former Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson. As we all remember, he was the man in charge of the Eagles team that absolutely thrashed Minnesota in the NFC Championship game. There’s a long way to go, but it would be an interesting hire. One thing he said near the end in Philly is that he wanted to have more authority to help make major decisions: “I want to be a part of the evaluation process. I want to be a voice that’s heard, and I want to have that collaborative communication with Howie and his staff and be a part of that process.” Anyone who listened to Mark Wilf’s press conference knows how much he emphasized both communication and collaboration.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO