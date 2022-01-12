ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

COVID cases keep rising, kids developing diabetes, the “No Surprises Act”

By Erin Gottsacker
wxpr.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily COVID cases in Wisconsin top 12,000 for the second time in a week. Kids...

www.wxpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
The Independent

Florida family gets $550,000 bill for having premature baby

A Florida woman was shocked after being handed a hospital bill of over half a million dollars after giving premature birth, despite doing everything in her power to avoid a sky-high bill and having health insurance.Bisi Bennett, 38, who works in the insurance business, went into premature labour on 12 November 2020. Her son Dorian was born in the car while her husband was taking her to the hospital.As Dorian was born breech – that is the baby’s head came out last – he wasn’t crying at first.“He was still connected to me with the umbilical cord when they rolled...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#No Surprises#Type 2 Diabetes#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC News

Study finds COVID-19 may increase risk of diabetes in kids: 3 things for parents to know

Kids who have recovered from COVID-19 may have an increased risk of developing diabetes, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study, which looked at databases with information for over 2.5 million patients under 18, found that children diagnosed with COVID-19 were about 2.5 times more likely to receive a new diabetes diagnosis a month or more after infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

6 Year Old with Epilepsy Hospitalized for Weeks with COVID-19: 'It's Not Safe for All Children'

A 6 year old was hospitalized with COVID-19 for weeks, and her mom says she wishes her daughter had been vaccinated sooner. Aria Shapiro and her mom, Sarah Shapiro, told NBC News Tuesday that the 6 year old had been hospitalized for 18 days at Phoenix Children's Hospital due to complications caused by coronavirus. She even spent the holidays there, celebrating from her room.
KIDS
CBS Pittsburgh

As COVID Cases Rise Among Kids, Mother Who Has Young Daughter In The Hospital Shares Message

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases among kids continue to surge across the country. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, starting for the week ending on Dec. 30, over 325,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported. A pediatrician at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh said he’s seeing it happen here. Avery Cooper is a happy-go-lucky 9-year-old from Butler. She was admitted to Children’s Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 “Avery ended up getting sick New Year’s Eve. She’s on a COVID floor right now,” said Avery’s mom, Alisha Cooper. Alisha said her daughter started sneezing, coughing and vomiting the day before and spiked a fever...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbs4local.com

COVID-19 cases rising among kids throughout El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the new year. Coronavirus in kids has also increased. El Paso Children's Hospital tells CBS4 they have seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases among kids. A spokesperson for the hospital...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy