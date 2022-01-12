Groundbreaking journalist Ida B. Wells inspires a Barbie doll

Mattel's Barbie recently announced that journalist, suffragist, and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells is the latest addition to their Inspiring Women Series. The brand collaborated with Wells descendants on the doll, including her great-granddaughter, Michelle Duster, who is a public historian and author. "My brother Dan and I worked closely with Barbie to ensure the doll was sculpted in her likeness and that her accomplishments and legacy were properly reflected," says Duster noting the family was honored by the decision to commemorate Wells and inspire a new generation.

