Groundbreaking journalist Ida B. Wells inspires a Barbie doll

CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIda B. Wells, the groundbreaking journalist and co-founder...

www.cbsnews.com

CLASSIX 107.9

Ida B. Wells Is Now a Barbie Girl

Ida B. Wells’ posthumous resume just keeps growing. Memphis Free Speech‘s greatest journalist is going get her own Barbie doll this year. Ida B. Wells is going to be a part of the Barbie Inspiring Woman Series. The collection was founded on International Women’s Day back in 2018, and it already stars an inspiring cast […]
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Barbie Announces New Ida B

As Black History Month nears, Barbie has decided to honor the legacy of Ida B. Wells with a new doll as part of its Inspiring Women Series, according to a release shared with Blavity. Wells joins the list of historical barbies that includes figures like Maya Angelou, Helen Keller and Eleanor Roosevelt.
WALMART
PopSugar

Ida B. Wells Is the Latest Historical Black Icon to Be Turned Into a Barbie Doll

The latest Black historical figure to join the ranks of female icons who have been morphed into Barbie Dolls is Civil Rights activist Ida B. Wells. The late investigative journalist – who was also one of the original founders of the NAACP – dedicated her career to reporting on the racial injustices of African American people that occurred in the South during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
SOCIETY
WCNC

Ida B. Wells commemorated with Barbie doll

WASHINGTON — Journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells is the latest historical icon to be honored by Mattel with a Barbie doll in her likeness. Wells, who was born a slave in 1862 in Mississippi, was a 30-year-old newspaper editor in Memphis, Tennessee, when she began her campaign against lynching.
INSTAGRAM
Parents Magazine

Can Barbie's New Ida B. Wells Doll Live Up to Her Legacy?

Mattel's Barbie recently announced that journalist, suffragist, and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells is the latest addition to their Inspiring Women Series. The brand collaborated with Wells descendants on the doll, including her great-granddaughter, Michelle Duster, who is a public historian and author. "My brother Dan and I worked closely with Barbie to ensure the doll was sculpted in her likeness and that her accomplishments and legacy were properly reflected," says Duster noting the family was honored by the decision to commemorate Wells and inspire a new generation.
BUSINESS
