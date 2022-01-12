ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Letter: BP Seeks Input on Border Wall

By Roger McManus, Midtown
tucson.com
 1 day ago

The January 9 Sunday Star provides an excellent report on plans by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to repair some environmental damages from previous construction of the Border Wall, and to conduct additional...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 12: population growth, border wall, vaccine refusal, inflation, Republicans and education

Re: the Jan. 3 article “US would be more happy with more people.”. Tyler Cowen’s editorial is the philosophy of cancer and is 180 degrees from the truth. More people drive consumption of limited resources, including fossil fuels. That aggravates climate change which we all have seen destroy so much with intensified catastrophes: wildfires, hurricanes, floods, droughts, famines around the world, etc. We need fewer people. Fortunately, there are signs that we here in the U.S. are reproducing at a lower rate, but still not low enough to reduce the human population to the Earth’s carrying capacity worldwide. Cowan does a major disservice to all of us by pushing more people. He is completely mistaken.
BUSINESS
tucson.com

U.S. announces border wall construction cleanup, environment repair plan

There will soon be new work on Arizona’s border wall after a construction stoppage left behind piles of building materials, rockfall on blasted hillsides, large construction staging areas and poor drainage that led to flooding and inoperable gates. On Tuesday Customs and Border Protection announced a proposal to clean...
TUCSON, AZ
Kilgore News Herald

Senators demand answers on Afghan evacuee vetting, amnesty for illegal immigrants

(The Center Square) – Republican U.S. senators are keeping the pressure on the Biden administration over its immigration policies, demanding answers from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the number of Afghan evacuees in the U.S. and their vetting process, as well as information about foreign nationals in the country who have overstayed their visas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Wall#Dhs#H R 4848#The Arizona Daily Star
The Independent

Hoda Muthana: US Supreme Court refuses to hear case of Alabama ISIS bride seeking to return home from Syria

The US Supreme Court has refused to hear the case of an American-born woman who left the country to become an ISIS bride and now wants to return home.The high court’s justices declined to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana, who travelled to Syria in 2014 after becoming radicalised online, married three jihadis and had a son there.While she was overseas, the Obama administration ruled that she was not a US citizen as she had been born in New Jersey to a diplomat from Yemen, and cancelled her passport.Her family in Alabama has sued to allow her to return to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WTAJ

Thousands of federal inmates to be released under 2018 law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will begin transferring thousands of inmates out of federal prisons this week as part of a sweeping criminal justice overhaul signed by former President Donald Trump more than three years ago. The department, in a rule being published Thursday in the Federal Register, is spelling out how “time credits” for prisoners […]
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Kayleigh McEnany appears before Capitol riot committee, reports say

Kayleigh McEnany has reportedly testified before Congress’s 6 January insurrection committee, marking one of the highest-profile contributions to the investigation so far for a former Trump administration official.On Wednesday, investigators reportedly virtually questioned Ms McEnany, who served as White House press secretary and a Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson.The House select committee probing the 6 January riots at the US Capitol announced their intent to seek information from the former press official last month, writing that Ms McEnany “"made multiple public statements from the White House and elsewhere about purported fraud in the November 2020 election.”The Independent has attempted to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […] The post Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Alabama woman who joined Islamic State stuck in refugee camp

Attorneys for a woman who left her Alabama home to join the Islamic State terror group plan to continue fighting for her and her young son even though the Supreme Court declined to consider her lawsuit seeking to re-enter the United States one of the lawyers said Wednesday. Hoda Muthana and her 4-year-old child, the son of a man she met while with IS, have been living in a Syrian refugee camp for nearly the entire life of the child, and it's unclear what steps might come next to argue for their admittance into the United States, said...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy