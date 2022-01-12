Letter: BP Seeks Input on Border Wall

Re: the Jan. 3 article “US would be more happy with more people.”. Tyler Cowen’s editorial is the philosophy of cancer and is 180 degrees from the truth. More people drive consumption of limited resources, including fossil fuels. That aggravates climate change which we all have seen destroy so much with intensified catastrophes: wildfires, hurricanes, floods, droughts, famines around the world, etc. We need fewer people. Fortunately, there are signs that we here in the U.S. are reproducing at a lower rate, but still not low enough to reduce the human population to the Earth’s carrying capacity worldwide. Cowan does a major disservice to all of us by pushing more people. He is completely mistaken.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO