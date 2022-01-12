ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dr. Fauci: Rand Paul is making money 'by making me the villain'

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci joins Anderson Cooper...

The Independent

Fauci ‘deserves everything he gets’, says Rand Paul after expert reveals death threats

Senator Rand Paul has suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci “deserves” criticism for his handling of Covid and told The Independent he ‘resented’ the US chief medical adviser blaming him for threats made against the top infectious diseases expert. On Tuesday, Dr Fauci told members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that misinformation issued by Mr Paul and Republicans about his work and Covid allowed for “the crazies out there” to “[make] threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children”.Mr Paul, who was also accused of profiting from his attacks on Dr Fauci, afterwards...
thefocus.news

What kind of Dr is Rand Paul, and where did he go to medical school?

US senator Randal “Rand” Paul and Dr Anthony Fauci sparred during a senate health hearing yesterday, prompting those who witnessed the debate to think about senator Paul’s medical background. What kind of doctor is Rand Paul, and where did he go to medical school?. What kind of...
The Independent

‘You are distorting everything about me’: Fauci tears into Rand Paul for using ‘pandemic for political gain’ with personal attacks

Dr Anthony Fauci came to blows with Rand Paul during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, accusing the lawmaker of “distorting everything about me”.Tensions between the pair boiled over as Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined other top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.When Mr Paul asked Dr Fauci why he disagreed with scientists who say Covid-19 originated in a lab, Dr Fauci asserted that the senator was distorting the content of an email in which he says the expert attacked...
Fox News

Rand Paul slams Fauci as 'political animal' after fiery Senate hearing

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …. Rand Paul slams Fauci as 'political animal' after fiery Senate hearing. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul sparred once again with Dr. Anthony Fauci in a Senate hearing on Tuesday, with the lawmaker pressing the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on reports he sought to quash "fringe" epidemiologists' coronavirus mitigation strategies.
The Independent

Fauci news - live: ‘Moron’ spat senator re-ups disclosure conspiracy as Rand Paul dismisses threats to doctor

Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made on Tuesday following a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Mr Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form.Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”. The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies” with his...
Salon

Fauci's fed up: Hot mic catches top COVID doctor mocking GOP senator as a "moron"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee will hear testimony about the Biden administration's ongoing plans to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Delta variant. (Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)
TheWrap

Dr Fauci on Why He Called U.S. Senator ‘a Moron’ in COVID Hearings: ‘It Was Stunning to Me’ (Video)

Yes, you heard it right – the beloved Dr. Anthony Fauci called a U.S. senator a “moron” in a Capitol Hill hearing Tuesday regarding the nation’s COVID-19 response. Fauci, appearing on MSNBC later in the day, did not shy away from the response, saying his reaction was based on the senator’s implication that Fauci was involved in the corrupt practice of investing in pharmaceutical companies based on insider knowledge, or “ahead of the game,” as Fauci put it.
