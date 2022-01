The Queen is facing mounting calls to strip the Duke of York of his honorary military roles after more than 150 veterans joined forces to express their outrage.In an open letter to the Queen, former members of Royal NavyRAF and Army described their “upset and anger” at Andrew retaining the titles, saying his position was “untenable”.They made a heartfelt plea, saying: “Please do not leave it any longer.”Accusing the duke of bringing the services he is associated with into disrepute, they added that “were this any other senior military officer it is inconceivable that he would still be in post”.The...

MILITARY ・ 17 HOURS AGO