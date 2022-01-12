ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

MALKIN FANTASTIC IN RETURN TO ICE

By Hometown5
 2 days ago

It could not have gone better for the Penguins in Evgeni Malkin’s return from knee surgery. Paul Steigerwald recaps a Penguins win in Anaheim. Coach Mike Sullivan was happy to see Malkin back in the lineup. Sullivan says Malkin’s presence on...

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Malkin scores twice in return, Penguins defeat Ducks 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — Evgeni Malkin couldn't have dreamed up a better return to the Pittsburgh Penguins' lineup. The four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner scored twice and had an assist in his season debut Tuesday night as the surging Penguins rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Evgeni Malkin gets 3 points in return as Penguins beat Ducks

One of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ biggest players made a long-awaited return to the lineup. It had been multiple months since the last time he played in a game of consequence for the team. And with so many players out of the lineup due to various medical maladies, he was...
dkpittsburghsports.com

Malkin's pregame jitters melt away with two goals in return to beat Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Evgeni Malkin was nervous. After all, he hadn't competed in a game since the Penguins' first-round playoff series against the Islanders last spring, and he was going to be operating on a rebuilt right knee. "The hard part was before the game," Malkin said. Turns out, though,...
wpxz1041fm.com

CARTER RETURNS TO L.A. AS PENGUINS FACEOFF WITH KINGS

The Penguins’ West Coast road trip continues tonight in Los Angeles, where they take on the Kings in Jeff Carter’s return to the city where he won two Stanley Cups, in 2012 and 2014. Carter was traded by the Kings to the Penguins last season. He says it...
PensBurgh

Recap: Return of the Malk! Pens win 4-1 with strong Evgeni Malkin performance

Welcome back, Evgeni Vladimirovich Malkin! And also Anthony Whateveryourmiddlenameis Angello! The Penguins get hit with some COVID protocol losses, and maybe have two fourth lines...But also maybe two worthy first lines, so hey, this will be fun. First period. Early on, former Duck Marcus Pettersson gets some revenge on his...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen eager for linemate Evgeni Malkin's return

Kasperi Kapanen’s 2022 is off to a much better start than his 2021. For one, he is actually playing hockey. The Penguins winger had no such luxury roughly 365 days ago when he was quarantined, per the NHL’s rules, after being unable to enter the United States in a timely fashion from his native Finland after a diplomatic snafu regarding his work visa.
The Hockey Writers

Malkin’s Return Makes Penguins Stanley Cup Favourites

At nearly the midway mark of the 2021-22 NHL season, the hobbled Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed back one of their two franchise pillars in Evgeni Malkin, with the superstar center marking his long-awaited return with a two-goal performance against the Anaheim Ducks. It’s heartening that the uber-talented Russian pivot appears to have not lost a step during his offseason recovery from surgery, and it bodes immensely well for the Penguins’ suddenly bolstered Stanley Cup chances. Let’s dig into why Malkin’s return makes the Penguins one of the top Stanley Cup contenders for the 2021-22 season.
The Game Haus

Evgeni Malkin’s Explosive Return to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Lineup

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin has finally returned to the lineup, and no, he didn’t mess up the team’s dynamic. Sure, the line combinations did get a little interesting, but as always head coach Mike Sullivan made it work. With Malkin’s return to the lineup, Sullivan had to make a difficult call whether or not to move Jeff Carter from the second line center role. Instead, he may have found a new duo.
