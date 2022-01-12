Photos: Across the Midwest, businesses fight to continue during COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida company is ramping up production to meet the growing demand for masks and rapid test kits as omicron cases skyrocket.
Miami Lakes-based Demetech is run by the Arguello family. The company has manufactured medical supplies for decades, but pivoted to producing masks two years ago when the pandemic hit.
They transformed their facility into the largest mask factory in North America
Demetech President Luis Arguello said they are producing 5 million masks a day, including much sought after N95 masks.
Health experts say N95 masks are an effective tool at avoiding the omicron variant, which is highly contagious....
