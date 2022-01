“It’s now an ‘all of U.S.’ show,” says executive producer David Glasser, CEO of Yellowstone producer 101 Studios. “It definitely hit the middle (of the country) in the beginning and then spread out. And that’s great, because I think there’s still a lot of audience to grow… What started with my friends in Nashville and Texas calling me, now all of a sudden my friends in New York and LA and San Francisco and Miami are calling. And so I think the show’s got incredible legs.” Glasser adds that Yellowstone is still in its prime and has a long future ahead. “It’s the prime of the show,” says Glasser. “I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell. I know with (co-creator Taylor Sheridan), he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO