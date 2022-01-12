ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King of the Hill premiered 25 years ago today

The beloved animated Fox sitcom created by Mike...

How The Conners Will Make Things Super-Awkward For Darlene's Love Life In Midseason Premiere

Ahead of its winter hiatus, The Conners bid a temporary farewell to viewers with a largely calamity-free midseason finale partially focusing on Darlene's suspiciousness over her new beau Nick intentionally not having a cell phone or other mobile forms of communication. Things worked themselves out, sort of, as Darlene realized her paranoia was based on her own infidelity in the past. But don't expect the ABC sitcom to give her any big rewards for such introspection when it returns in January 2022, as things will immediately get awkward again for the romance-seeking character.
Sidney Poitier and Peter Bogdanovich, who died on the same day last week, collaborated on the 1996 CBS TV movie To Sir, with Love II

A sequel to Poitier's 1967 hit film To Sir, with Love, To Sir, with Love II marked Bogdanovich's first made-for-TV movie as director. In it, Poitier reprised his role as teacher Mark Thackeray in an inner-city Chicago high school. Both movie icons died last Thursday. Poitier was 94 and Bogdanovich was 82. "Will always be grateful that Peter Bogdanovich cast me in this Sidney Poitier film back in the day," tweeted LZ Granderson, an ABC contributor and Los Angeles Times columnist, who played a student in the film. "Peter was creative, funny and loved telling stories. During breaks I must’ve asked him a 100 questions about The Last Picture Show and Cher and he had 100 answers. RIP."
Dwayne Hickman, who played the title role in classic teen sitcom The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, dies at 87

Hickman, who died of complications of Parkinson’s disease on Sunday, was 25 in 1959 when he took on the role of 17-year-old Dobie Gillis on the CBS sitcom, the first American television program produced for a major network to feature teenagers as leading characters. "Broadcast on CBS from 1959 to 1963, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis was an essential ingredient of adolescence for the postwar generation and remained popular in syndication for years," Margalit Fox writes in his New York Times obituary. "Mr. Hickman became one of TV’s first teenage idols for his portrayal of its lovelorn hero, and he remained indelibly identified with the character ever after, a fate he bore with genial resignation. “Dobie Gillis followed the fortunes of its hero, his friends and family in Central City, a community whose precise location was never specified but that in all its wholesomeness seemed eminently Midwestern. Dobie, 17 when the show begins, is Everyteen. (Early in the series, Mr. Hickman’s brown hair was bleached blond to make him look as cornfed as possible, until the peroxide treatments began to make his hair fall out.) He pines ardently, in the words of the show’s jazzy theme song, for “a girl to call his own,” and just as ardently for the financial wherewithal to squire that girl around. For all its well-scrubbed chastity, the series marked a quietly subversive departure from the standard television fare of the day. It was among the first to place the topical subject of teenagerhood front and center by recounting the story from a teenager’s point of view. It broke the fourth wall weekly, opening with a monologue in which Mr. Hickman, seated in front of a replica of Rodin’s 'Thinker,' gave viewers a guided tour of his gently angst-ridden soul." Dobie Gillis featured well-known actors in early roles, such as Warren Beatty and Hickman's co-star Bob Denver, who would go on to play the title role in classic sitcom Gilligan's Island.
The Goldbergs' extra four episodes doesn't mean Season 9 is the final season

While the ABC sitcom's fate hasn't been decided, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, cleared up speculation that the recently added four episodes in wake of Jeff Garlin's exit are meant to be part of the show's swan song. When asked by The Wrap if the backorder was evidence that the series is being retooled to wrap up with its current season, Erwich replied: “No. We had an opportunity for more episodes. The show is doing really well. It was purely a scheduling decision.”
Bob Saget dies at 65

The legendary comedian and actor, best known for playing iconic sitcom dad Danny Tanner on Full House and for being the original host of America's Funniest Home Videos, was found dead Sunday morning at his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, reports TMZ. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death, tweeting: "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." "The Sheriff's Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 PM ET ... after hotel security had found Bob in his room," TMZ reports. "We're told he was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear. Bob's been touring the country lately, hitting a lot of destinations throughout the state of Florida, including in Orlando, which got started in September and was supposed to take him through May." Saget tweeted early Sunday morning. In an Instagram post aIso posted early Sunday morning, Saget wrote: "I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A’ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung - And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 – – Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this sh*t. Peace out." In addition to starring on Full House and reprising his Danny Tanner role on Fuller House, Saget was also served as narrator on How I Met Your Mother and starred in 2001-2002 The WB sitcom Raising Dad, playing the father to future stars Kat Dennings and Brie Larson. He also played a dark and sleazy version of himself on Entourage. Saget's death comes four months after he delivered an emotional 37-minute tribute to Norm Macdonald, his good friend, whom he directed in the 1998 film Dirty Work. Saget was so well-regarded he starred in the Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, with close friend and Full House co-star John Stamos serving as roastmaster. "There was simply no better guy," tweeted HIMYM co-creator Carter Bays. "He was the best. Sending love to the many, many, many people who are heartbroken right now. I can't think of anyone whose memory will be more of a blessing."
Scott Pilgrim is set to become a Netflix anime series

Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series, which was adapted as the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, is being developed as anime series for Netflix from Universal Content Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter. O’Malley is writing the series with BenDavid Grabinski, the showrunner behind the revival of Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark? "Part action fantasy, part romantic comedy, Pilgrim centered on the titular slacker living in Toronto and in a garage band named Sex Bob-Omb with his friends," per The Hollywood Reporter. "His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion." The bandmembers from the movie are also on hand for the anime.
Lorraine Bracco recalls Peter Bogdanovich pretending he was Cary Grant while rehearsing on The Sopranos

"I personally am grateful to have had the time with Peter," Bracco tells GQ of Bogdanovich, reacting to the news of his death at age 81 after he played Dr. Melfi's therapist Dr. Elliot Kupferberg on the HBO drama. "I had a lot of fun with him," she adds. "We had met in passing before he was cast on The Sopranos. I knew a lot of people who knew Peter. I was definitely a fan of his movies. I know that I was so happy David Chase cast him as Dr. Elliot. He’s fun to be with. He’s unassumingly funny. He was very dry. He had a dry sense of humor. He is a great raconteur. He was great at imitating a lot of people. He had an ear for it. What I used to love, he used to do his lines as Cary Grant when we would do rehearsals. We kept in touch over the years. Peter Bogdanovich is Old Hollywood. He might have been Young Hollywood for people like Orson Welles and John Huston and John Ford. But for us, he was Old Hollywood. He was not intimidating. And his character was hateful! I hated him when he did the Jeopardy! theme song. I hated that. He outed Dr. Melfi and I hated him for that. Elliot’s water bottle was Peter’s water bottle that he carried with him at all times. He asked David if he could keep it and use it, and David said, 'Absolutely.' We all enjoyed Peter. He was fun. He was a fun guy. When I say 'fun guy,' he was complicated and interesting. Part of him was a big introvert, but he did enjoy the spotlight."
David Chase recalls working with Peter Bogdanovich on Northern Exposure and The Sopranos

The Sopranos creator tells Variety he had a fun time working with the late director, who died Thursday at age 82. Chase was a showrunner on Northern Exposure when he asked Bogdanovich to play himself talking about Orson Welles during the fictional Cicely Alaska Film Festival. "He was so great," says Chase. "He was so placid and so real, and he didn’t overdue it, which is something people tend to do when playing themselves." Chase adds: "Then Sopranos came along and Melfi needed a therapist of her own and Peter just popped into my head automatically. He brought that bottle of water, which he always had with him when shooting or not shooting. He’d say something and then unscrew the top and take a gentlemanly sip and then go on with what he was going to say. That was Elliot Kupferberg, M.D. It also worked because he and Lorraine Bracco (who played Melfi) are so different. He’s so canny and removed, just sort of sitting there with his hands in his lap, and she was not that kind of psychiatrist. He personified a scientific outlook. He was frequently around the set and we had fun. We went out to dinner a lot, we drank a lot. He told great stories. You could hear them 10 or 12 times and it wouldn’t be enough. And he was a great mimic, so when he was voicing John Wayne or John Ford or Cary Grant, all of whom he knew, you’d get the whole person. It made you feel like you’d really missed out on something. You wished you’d been there. At some point during his work as Kupferberg, he said “How would you feel about me directing an episode?” So he did 'Sentimental Education.' I felt pretty secure. I knew he was a really good director. His directing style was a little bit different from the rest of the people that we had. He and I didn’t see eye to eye on some choices he had made in terms of coverage, but in the end it came out great. It was an important episode for us because it was all about Carmela having an affair." ALSO: Bogdanovich once said that The Sopranos separated itself from other shows because of its willingness to stay on a wide shot, to not cut, and to stay on people listening.
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Tearful Tribute to Bob Saget

Jimmy Kimmel became emotional last night as he remembered Bob Saget, who died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 65. The late night host praised Saget as "the sweetest," a word he insisted best describes the Full House star, and he teared up as he recalled Saget's powerful off-screen persona. "He was very kind to everyone," remembered Kimmel, "And he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him."
Dick Carson dies: Emmy-winning director and Johnny Carson's younger brother was 92

Johnny Carson enlisted his younger brother to become The Tonight Show director after he was named as the NBC late-night show's new host in 1962. Dick Carson actually joined The Tonight Show before his younger brother began hosting, directing guest-hosts including Groucho Marx, Jerry Lewis and Florence Henderson. Dick Carson went on to direct The Merv Griffin Show and Wheel of Fortune, winning five Emmys amid numerous nominations.
WATCH: John Oliver Has a Meltdown Over The Da Vinci Code in Digital Exclusive

Only the most important of subjects could convince John Oliver to return from hiatus early: The Da Vinci Code. In a web exclusive released Sunday, the Last Week Tonight host blasted Dan Brown's "stupid, stupid book" and Tom Hanks' subsequent film for their easily-solvable central mystery. "No one should need Robert Langdon, a Harvard-educated puzzle-solver who fucks, to get to the bottom of this!" said Oliver. "A child could solve that puzzle!"
Full House creator and stars release a joint statement honoring Bob Saget

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," read the statement from John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and creator Jeff Franklin. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob." ALSO: Saget's touring partner Mike Young tells how the late comedian would like to be remembered.
Marilyn Bergman dies: Co-writer of the theme songs for Good Times, Maude, Brooklyn Bridge and Alice was 93

Lyricist Marilyn Bergman, who died on Saturday, and her husband Alan Bergman, were one of the most revered writing tandems in the annals of movie music history, winning three Oscars in 16 nominations. They were also nominated for eight Emmys, winning four. The Bergmans earned an Emmy nomination for writing the theme song for Brooklyn Bridge. Their credits also include writing the lyrics for the theme songs of Good Times, Maude and Alice. "There was only one Marilyn Bergman," tweeted Norman Lear. "No one knew that more than her husband and partner in music, Alan. To those of us who loved the Bergman’s lyrics, Marilyn takes a bit of our hearts and souls with her today."
Wendi McLendon-Covey confirms ABC has ordered four additional The Goldbergs episodes

McLendon-Covey's confirmation, via Instagram, comes weeks after her co-star Jeff Garlin exited the ABC comedy amid allegations of inappropriate behavior. "Goldshmoopies!" she wrote. "2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes! Don’t forget to live-tweet with me every Wednesday night at 8:00pm est/pst. This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!"
Dexter: New Blood concludes with a satisfying, poignant and definitive finale that Dexter fans deserve

“'Sins Of The Father' is an excellent finale for New Blood, and for Dexter as a series," says Joshua Alston. "It’s more than just a decent finale by the standards Dexter set for itself during its endless creative trough. 'Father' is a very strong hour of television from a show that offers them up inconsistently and very rarely does so at the end of a season. And the episode works so well because it makes use of the entirety of Dexter, not just its mythology but the public perception of the show. 'Father' succeeds because it goes places no one expected this show to go based on its history. The uncharitable way to describe that would be to say 'Sins Of The Father' lumbered over the low expectations set by the endlessly derided 'Remember The Monsters?' But what showrunner Clyde Phillips has put off is much more sophisticated than that. The only thing that could have redeemed Dexter at the end of season eight was some kind of accountability for Dexter Morgan, at least the sense that for once he’d truly gotten out in front of his water skis. Because that moment never came—save for Dexter’s goofy, bearded foray into forestry—it was reasonable to assume it never would."
