CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to pet bearded dragons

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8A4K_0djrWvbt00

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about a salmonella outbreak that the agency has linked to pet bearded dragons.

The CDC said the lizards could have salmonella germs even if they appear healthy and clean. The germs are usually found in their droppings and can spread to their bodies and eventually where they live.

So far there have been 44 reported cases of salmonella illnesses in 25 states with 15 hospitalizations. No one has died, the CDC said.

If you touch anything that has been contaminated by salmonella, you can get sick if you end up touching your mouth and swallowing the germs.

To stay healthy, the CDC says to wash your hands with soap and water after feeding a bearded dragon or after cleaning or touching the dragon’s habitat.

The CDC also suggests not to kiss or snuggle the animal.

You should also keep them from the kitchen or where you eat, store or prepare food.

When cleaning the animal’s enclosure, including toys, feeders and food containers, try to do it outside the home. If you must clean it inside, do so in a laundry sink or bathtub, not in the kitchen, and disinfect the area after the job is done.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include:

  • Diarrhea with a fever higher than 102 degrees.
  • Diarrhea lasting more than three days and not getting better.
  • Bloody diarrhea.
  • Vomiting.
  • Dehydration.

