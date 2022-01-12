MyPillow CEO claims ‘300 million’ Americans belong in jail for election fraud

Twitter permanently suspends My Pillow’s Mike Lindell

CEO Mike Lindell claims this week that “300 million” Americans belong in jail for election fraud.

Lindell insists that he has the “pieces of the puzzle” to prove the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

“And you talk about evidence,” Lindell added. “We have enough evidence to put everybody in prison for life, 300 and some million people. We have that all the way back to November and December.”

Despite his claim, Lindell did not reveal evidence that could put all Americans in jail.

App users can see video here.

©2022 Cox Media Group