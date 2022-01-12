ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MyPillow CEO claims ‘300 million’ Americans belong in jail for election fraud

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
Twitter permanently suspends My Pillow’s Mike Lindell

CEO Mike Lindell claims this week that “300 million” Americans belong in jail for election fraud.

Lindell insists that he has the “pieces of the puzzle” to prove the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

“And you talk about evidence,” Lindell added. “We have enough evidence to put everybody in prison for life, 300 and some million people. We have that all the way back to November and December.”

Despite his claim, Lindell did not reveal evidence that could put all Americans in jail.

Business Insider

3 Republican Washington state representatives used taxpayer money to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phony 2020 election cyber symposium

Three GOP state representatives from Washington used taxpayer money to attend Mike Lindell's cyber symposium. The MyPillow CEO's three-day conference built on election lies was held in South Dakota in August. The three representatives used almost $5k in state money to make the trip, according to the Seattle Times. Three...
WASHINGTON STATE
