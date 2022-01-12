Stephen Colbert pokes fun at his late-night colleagues testing positive for COVID-19

The Late Late Show with James Corden has cancelled a number of upcoming shows, after host James Corden has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The news was broken by Corden on social media on Thursday, with him revealing that he is "fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this [is] fortunate enough to say [he feels] completely fine." While the specifics of this COVID-related hiatus are unclear, Corden's post did say that the CBS show "will be off the air for the next few days." Thursday's new broadcast has Jared Leto and Mackenzie Davis scheduled to appear, with a re-run already set for tomorrow.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO