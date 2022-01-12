Purdue Extension has virtual program for beef producers

The Purdue University Post-Baccalaureate Research Education Program (PREP) For Translational Biomedical Sciences is funded by the National Institute of General Medicines (NIGMS) of the National Institute of Health to foster diversity in the biomedical sciences, the Purdue PREP is a one-year post-baccalaureate program that provides in-depth research experience, graduate coursework, professional development, and career planning. Through a team mentoring approach, we strive to help participants develop a path for admission to a PhD, DVM-PhD, or MD-PhD program and a successful career in biomedical research.
