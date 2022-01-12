ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Purdue Extension has virtual program for beef producers

Purdue Extension beef experts invite producers with less than five years of experience or individuals considering starting a beef cattle operation to join them for Purdue Beef Basics....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Cattle#Purdue University#Nutrition#Reproduction#Purdue Extension#Purdue Beef Basics#Forages
