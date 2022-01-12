ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the first look at Samuel L. Jackson in The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey

 1 day ago
In the Apple TV+ limited series premiering March 11, Jackson plays Ptolemy Grey, an...

Apple Insider

Apple TV+ limited series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' coming March 11

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple TV+ has shared a first look for "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" and announced that the series will debut on the platform on Friday, March 11.
asapland.com

The trailer for ‘The other bodyguard 2’ is pure joke: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek promise another great cocktail of action and comedy

In mid-2017, ‘The Other Bodyguard’ arrived in our cinemas; an action comedy starring a duo the likes of Samuel L. Jackson y Ryan Reynolds That caught me totally off guard. Without expecting practically anything, I came across a priceless amusement; a buddy movie very violent, with a Kaffir sense of humor like himself and a truly enviable lack of complexes.
vitalthrills.com

Ptolemy Grey and Beanie Bubble Revealed by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has revealed both a first look at The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and The Beanie Bubble, both adaptations of bestselling books. The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is a limited series executive produced by and starring Oscar-nominated Samuel L. Jackson, and based on the acclaimed novel (check price at Amazon) by best-selling author Walter Mosley, who adapts the story for the screen and serves as executive producer.
Primetimer

Watch Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo in the trailer for HBO Max's The Girl Before

The HBO Max-BBC four-episode limited thriller series, premiering Feb. 10, tells the story of "Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by architect (David Oyelowo) --the one catch being that occupants have to abide by his list of rules. When Jane makes the shocking discovery that her predecessor Emma died in the house, she begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before…"
Primetimer

Murray Bartlett joins Kumail Nanjiani's Hulu Chippendales series

The White Lotus breakout will co-star in the limited series Immigrant, starring Nanjiani as Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee. Bartlett will play Banerjee's business partner and nemesis Nick De Noia, described as “a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment” and “the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men — and most of all, showbiz.”
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Currently Has Two Movies on Netflix’s Top Ten List

Sandra Bullock ought to be crowned the Queen of Netflix. The 57-year-old actress has not one, but two movies on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. This includes The Unforgivable and Premonition, which are ranked first and eighth (respectively). So, what’s all the hype? Let’s start with The...
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rejected Sequels to These 3 Hit Movies

Almost every movie Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes could give birth to a sequel, but not all of them get one. That's because Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia are very selective about their projects. Studios have approached them about sequels to Journey 2: Mysterious Island, Rampage, and San Andreas, only to have Johnson and Garcia shoot down the idea.
